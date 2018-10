With great excitement I am able to announce that I will be making the wedding cake for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. It has been the biggest secret I’ve ever had to keep!! I’m thrilled and honoured to have been chosen to create something so special and unique for this wonderful couple xx @princesseugenie @hrhthedukeofyork @theroyalfamily

