"Принцесса аккордеона" Ксения Сидорова открыла пол будущего ребенка

Всемирно известная латвийская аккордеонистка Ксения Сидорова недавно объявила, что ждет первенца и уходит в декрет. А на днях дива поведала в соцсетях, что ждет девочку.
"Мой последний концерт перед декретом. Это очень особое ощущение - выступать вместе с моей маленькой девочкой. Она уже побывала со мной в туре по США, на выступлении в Carnegie Hall и в турне по Австралии", - написала в соцсети аккордеонистка.
Let's do this! Last concert before my maternity leave and feels very special to do it with my baby girl, she has already toured the US, performed in Carnegie Hall and toured Australia but it's a first concerto premiere- Vientos del Sur by Claudia Montero with @liverpool_philharmonic and @vasily__petrenko #concerto #premiere #maternity #pregnant #babygirl #leather #pants #performance
Об уходе в декрет звезда написала 8 марта и пообещала вернуться к концертной деятельности довольно скоро.
"Сегодня я чувствую себя женственной как никогда! И не только потому что мой любимый Хосе Луис Аризага Лобето порадовал меня самыми красивыми цветами, но и потому, что подарил мне счастье стать матерью...
Мне пришлось отменить все последующие концерты, потому что в третьем триместре животик не дает место аккордеону. Но я надеюсь вернуться на сцену в конце лета!".
Напомним, что в 2015 году Ксения вышла замуж за испанца Хосе Луиса Аризагу Лобето.
Happy 8th March to all women in the world! I hope your men are spoiling you today and always!!! Today I'm feeling more feminine than ever! And it's not only because my love @arizagajl gave me most gorgeous flowers but because the biggest gift he is giving me- becoming a mother! This news also mean that I am about to play my last concert before "mama vacation" next week, 14th March in Liverpool with the wonderful @liverpool_philharmonic and Vassily Petrenko, performing a new concerto Vientos del Sur written for me by @claudia_montero_compositora. I had to cancel all concerts from now on as entering third trimester means my belly is getting on the way of my accordion, but I'm looking forward to returning to stage slowly at the end of summer! I will keep you posted and in the meantime sending lots of love and happiness from our growing family ❤ #pregnancy #pregnancyannouncement #babygirl #embarazo #love #embarazada