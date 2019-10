В Гонконге десятки тысяч протестующих вышли на улицы в масках

TOPSHOT - A protester uses bamboo scaffolding to make a road block as others take part in a march through the Tsim Sha Tsui area of Hong Kong on October 6, 2019. - A Hong Kong judge on October 6 rejected a challenge to an emergency law criminalising protesters wearing face masks as democracy activists hit the streets again in defiance of the ban despite half the city's subway stations remaining closed. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

ФОТО: AFP / Scanpix