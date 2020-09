Эмили Ратаковски рассказала о пережитом сексуальном насилии после модельной съемки

I’ve been working on a collection of essays for the past year and couldn’t be more thrilled that @nymag has published “Buying Myself Back”. This is an extremely personal piece about image, power and consent. Thank you to the entire New York magazine team for this opportunity and all of their support. Link in my bio.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Sep 15, 2020 at 5:40am PDT