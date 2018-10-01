Пн, 1.10.2018
Самая татуированная латвийская модель ждет второго ребенка Поздравляем!

ФОТО: Instagram

Всемирно известная латвийская модель Monami Frost сообщила, что ждет второго ребенка.

Monami сообщила радостную новость в Instagram, где у нее 1,5 млн подписчиков: "Прошу прощения, что немного пропала из Instagram и YouTube. У меня уважительная причина. (...) Я приятно встревожена и рада сообщить вам эту новость! До сих пор не могу поверить, что это произошло. (...)

Не могу дождаться, когда смогу вам все рассказать и взять вас с собой в это приключение! Я буду тем родителем, который будет делиться всем, чем может.

Жизнь станет еще более сумасшедшей!"

Напомним, Monami Frost (настоящее имя - Ирена Страуме) - автор книг и дизайнер одежды.

Наибольшую известность она получила благодаря своим татуировкам по всему телу.

У нее уже есть 15-летняя дочь Габриэла.

