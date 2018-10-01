Всемирно известная латвийская модель Monami Frost сообщила, что ждет второго ребенка.
Monami сообщила радостную новость в Instagram, где у нее 1,5 млн подписчиков: "Прошу прощения, что немного пропала из Instagram и YouTube. У меня уважительная причина. (...) Я приятно встревожена и рада сообщить вам эту новость! До сих пор не могу поверить, что это произошло. (...)
Не могу дождаться, когда смогу вам все рассказать и взять вас с собой в это приключение! Я буду тем родителем, который будет делиться всем, чем может.
Жизнь станет еще более сумасшедшей!"
Baby Frost - cooking up inside my tummy 👼🤰❤️👨👩👧+👶🏻 I am so sorry I was a little absent from instagram and YouTube. I had a pretty good reason ☺️ I just uploaded a new video on YouTube, to share the news - check it out, link is in my bio! 🎥 I am so incredibly excited and happy to share these news with you guys! I still can’t believe it’s happening... We are so beyond happy with this life changing part of our lives. 😱 I cannot wait to tell you everything and take you along with us on this ride! I will be that annoying parent sharing everything I can, sorry not sorry! ☺️😍 life is about to get even more crazy.
Напомним, Monami Frost (настоящее имя - Ирена Страуме) - автор книг и дизайнер одежды.
Наибольшую известность она получила благодаря своим татуировкам по всему телу.
У нее уже есть 15-летняя дочь Габриэла.
Ирена замужем за латвийцем Анрийсом Страуме.
