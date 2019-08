"Россияне через Instagram смогут захватить мир": Теперь атакован аккаунт Шварценеггера

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to my dear friend, the great visionary @jamescameronofficial. As you know, @terminator changed my life, and I always love working with you, going on motorcycle rides together, and fighting for a clean energy future side by side. You are a big reason that I can never call myself self-made. This early storyboard you drew for Terminator reminds me of your big vision, and I cherish it.