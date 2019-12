Фото: В аэропорту Вильнюса установили ёлку из запрещённых предметов

TOPSHOT - A "Christmas tree" deftly made and decorated using items that passengers had to leave behind during screening is on display at the airport departures' hall of Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania, on December 12, 2019. - Staff at the Lithuanian airport in Vilnius came up with a sharp idea to remind travellers that safety comes first: a Christmas tree made of confiscated knives and toy guns. (Photo by Petras Malukas / AFP)

