Мужчина или женщина? Фотомодель рушит стереотипы о красоте

If I identify as a "girl" then no matter the tag on the clothing the minute I put it on my body it becomes GIRL clothing. If I identify as "boy" then anything so wear becomes BOY clothing the minute I wear it because it's on my body. If I identify as "alien" then the clothing becomes ALIEN-Y the minute I put it on because I'm wearing it. WE ARE THE CHANGE AND THE DEFINITION OF WHAT "IS" and "ISNT". Define a more open world?

