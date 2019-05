Король Таиланда женился на главе своей охраны

A new Queen for Thailand - more at https://t.co/ONkeCaDSb4 #Thailand #Queen #NewQueen

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has issued a Royal Command declaring General Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhya to be Queen of Thailand, effective as of May 1st. ... pic.twitter.com/qko0th1zJw