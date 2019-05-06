Лицом Gucci стала модель без передних зубов
Креативный директор итальянского Дома моды Gucci Алессандро Мишель представил новую линию губной помады Rouge à Lèvres Satin, в рекламе которой снялась панк-певица Дэни Миллер, имеющая явные проблемы с зубами. Фото появились в официальном Instagram-аккаунте бренда.
На одном из снимков, сделанных в рамках рекламной кампании модной марки, крупным планом запечатлена улыбка Миллер с ярко-красным оттенком Goldie Red на губах. На фото видно, что у певицы нет двух верхних резцов.
"Для дерзких, ярких и прекрасных", - гласит слоган бодипозитивной кампании, которую Gucci посвятил нестандартной внешности и естественной женской красоте.
Всего в линейку вошли 36 оттенков губной помады.
Presenting @guccibeauty’s lipstick collection Rouge à Lèvres Satin ideated by @alessandro_michele. Creamy with intense colour, the formula delivers a long-lasting satin finish, that leaves lips smooth and soft, with a lightweight, comfortable feel. Captured in the campaign by @martinparrstudio is Dani Miller @alienzarereal from the band @therealsurfbort wearing shade number 25* ‘Goldie Red’, with creative direction by #AlessandroMichele, makeup by @thomasdekluyver and art direction by @christophersimmonds. #GucciBeautyNetwork Discover all 36 shades through link in bio.
Напомним, в сентябре прошлого года в Instagram-аккаунте производителя косметики MAC cosmetics появился снимок, где на губах девушки крупным планом демонстрировался новый оттенок карандаша для губ Chestnut. При этом фотографы компании не стали ретушировать темные волоски над верхней губой модели.