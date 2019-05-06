Пн, 6.05.2019
Лицом Gucci стала модель без передних зубов
Долой стандарты красоты!

ФОТО: скриншот instagram.com/gucci

Креативный директор итальянского Дома моды Gucci Алессандро Мишель представил новую линию губной помады Rouge à Lèvres Satin, в рекламе которой снялась панк-певица Дэни Миллер, имеющая явные проблемы с зубами. Фото появились в официальном Instagram-аккаунте бренда.

На одном из снимков, сделанных в рамках рекламной кампании модной марки, крупным планом запечатлена улыбка Миллер с ярко-красным оттенком Goldie Red на губах. На фото видно, что у певицы нет двух верхних резцов.

"Для дерзких, ярких и прекрасных", - гласит слоган бодипозитивной кампании, которую Gucci посвятил нестандартной внешности и естественной женской красоте.

Всего в линейку вошли 36 оттенков губной помады.

Напомним, в сентябре прошлого года в Instagram-аккаунте производителя косметики MAC cosmetics появился снимок, где на губах девушки крупным планом демонстрировался новый оттенок карандаша для губ Chestnut. При этом фотографы компании не стали ретушировать темные волоски над верхней губой модели.

