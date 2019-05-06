Лицом Gucci стала модель без передних зубов

Presenting @guccibeauty’s lipstick collection Rouge à Lèvres Satin ideated by @alessandro_michele. Creamy with intense colour, the formula delivers a long-lasting satin finish, that leaves lips smooth and soft, with a lightweight, comfortable feel. Captured in the campaign by @martinparrstudio is Dani Miller @alienzarereal from the band @therealsurfbort wearing shade number 25* ‘Goldie Red’, with creative direction by #AlessandroMichele, makeup by @thomasdekluyver and art direction by @christophersimmonds. #GucciBeautyNetwork Discover all 36 shades through link in bio.

