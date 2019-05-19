Вс, 19.05.2019
"Голубая луна", которая совсем не была голубой. Пользователи делятся фото

Иллюстративное фото

ФОТО: EPA/Scanpix

В субботу вечером, с 18 по 19 мая, в небе была видна уникальная полная луна, которая была не только намного больше, но и ярче. В следующий раз такая луна будет наблюдаться только 22 августа 2021 года.

Редкое природное явление, известно как "Голубая Луна", однако луна не голубого цвета. 

Название этого феномена связано с тем, что это четвертое полнолуние за сезон, в то время как обычно можно наблюдать лишь три полнолуния в сезон.

Как сообщают СМИ, лучше всего явление можно было наблюдать в 23:11 по местному времени. Яснее всего луна была видна вне городов, на природе вдали от городских огней.

Национальное управление по аэронавтике и исследованию космического пространства США (НАСА) ранее предупреждали людей, чтобы они не беспокоились о том, что луна выглядит иначе. 

В свою очередь некоторые пользователи соцсети Twitter делились своими фотографиями с почти голубой луной. Также различные организации обратили свое внимание на уникальное природное явление.

