"Голубая луна", которая совсем не была голубой. Пользователи делятся фото

Every 29 days our Moon turns over a new leaf, and tonight you're going to see a very special one of its faces. Appearing opposite the Sun at 5:11 p.m. EDT, you'll find a Blue Moon! Though the Moon won't actually look blue, the site of one is kind of rare. They occur on average about every two-and-a-half years when a season ends up having four full moons instead of three.

