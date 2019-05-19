"Голубая луна", которая совсем не была голубой. Пользователи делятся фото

В субботу вечером, с 18 по 19 мая, в небе была видна уникальная полная луна, которая была не только намного больше, но и ярче. В следующий раз такая луна будет наблюдаться только 22 августа 2021 года.
Редкое природное явление, известно как "Голубая Луна", однако луна не голубого цвета.
Название этого феномена связано с тем, что это четвертое полнолуние за сезон, в то время как обычно можно наблюдать лишь три полнолуния в сезон.
Как сообщают СМИ, лучше всего явление можно было наблюдать в 23:11 по местному времени. Яснее всего луна была видна вне городов, на природе вдали от городских огней.
Национальное управление по аэронавтике и исследованию космического пространства США (НАСА) ранее предупреждали людей, чтобы они не беспокоились о том, что луна выглядит иначе.
Oh, don’t worry about the Moon, it’s just going through a phase. 🌕🌖🌗🌘🌚 Every 29 days our Moon turns over a new leaf, and tonight you’re going to see a very special one of its faces. Appearing opposite the Sun at 5:11 p.m. EDT, you’ll find a Blue Moon! Though the Moon won’t actually look blue, the site of one is kind of rare. They occur on average about every two-and-a-half years when a season ends up having four full moons instead of three. Look up and don’t miss a Moon even Sinatra couldn't help but sing about. #NASA #BlueMoon #FrankSinatra #FullMoon #RareSight #Moon
В свою очередь некоторые пользователи соцсети Twitter делились своими фотографиями с почти голубой луной. Также различные организации обратили свое внимание на уникальное природное явление.
❀ღ✿•*¨`*•.¸(`🌼´)¸.•*¨`*•✿🌑✿•*¨`*•.¸(`🌼´)¸.•´*¨`*•✿ღ❀— Daisy (@daisysdays1) May 18, 2019
The full moon #BlueMoon tonight is also called #FlowerMoon
due to the flowers that blossom and bloom in May.
🌼 Like the flowers, it is time for us to blossom🌼 pic.twitter.com/zcGbzKBRrw
"Twilight dips into the far west. Stars come out. The moon reflects. It's time to tell stories and rest." - Tom Wesson— Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) May 18, 2019
Tonight's #FullMoon rises here around 7:30 pm (5/18/2019) Some visit #GrandCanyon to take a time out; seeking a moment of inspiration or clarity. #BlueMoon pic.twitter.com/eT7SCLDYQ9
Full Blue Moon on Sat 18th May Image: "Pumpkin" moon Burrow Hill, Somerset UK @StormHour pic.twitter.com/V5YTgLvol2— Paul Silvers (@Cloud9weather1) May 17, 2019
Full Moon today (18th May) @ 10.11pm #bluemoon #supermoon #lunar pic.twitter.com/VRLvt4XFDb— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) May 18, 2019