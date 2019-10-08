Ср, 9.10.2019
Я не признаю вину и считаю свое уголовное дело банальной местью обиженных силовиков. В том тексте я возложила на них самих ответственность за архангельский взрыв. Я написала о том, что репрессивное государство дождалось ответной реакции. Что жестокая правоохранительная политика ожесточает граждан. Светлана Прокопьева, российская журналистка, обвиненная в "оправдании терроризма"

У Барби новая "профессия". В США по этой специальности работают только 33% женщин

ФОТО: https://twitter.com/Barbie/status/1181246579497472000

Компания Mattel, которая занимается производством кукол Barbie, каждый год с 1959 года выпускает кукол из серии "Профессия года" — каждый раз для Барби подбирают новое рабочее направление, которое разработчики считают необходимым и важным. В 2019 году "профессия года" - это специальность судьи.

В компании приняли решение сделать из куклы судью после того, как узнали, что только 33% судей в США — женщины.

"Барби-судья призывает девочек больше узнавать о принятии решений, чтобы изменить мир к лучшему", — сказано в официальном сообщении бренда Barbie в Twitter.

Ранее этой же компанией была запущена новая линейка гендерно-нейтральных кукол, которых пользователи Сети сперва приняли за Барби. Куклы Creatable World в комплекте содержат различные парики, а также комплекты одежды, поделенные на "женские" и "мужские", таким образом, владельцы игрушки могут сами выбрать, кем будет их кукла.

