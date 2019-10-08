У Барби новая "профессия". В США по этой специальности работают только 33% женщин

Компания Mattel, которая занимается производством кукол Barbie, каждый год с 1959 года выпускает кукол из серии "Профессия года" — каждый раз для Барби подбирают новое рабочее направление, которое разработчики считают необходимым и важным. В 2019 году "профессия года" - это специальность судьи.
Law-making and ceiling-breaking! Let’s continue to inspire the next generation to see themselves in careers underrepresented by women. By encouraging more girls to explore judicial careers with the #Barbie Judge Doll, we show them that they can be anything. #YouCanBeAnything
В компании приняли решение сделать из куклы судью после того, как узнали, что только 33% судей в США — женщины.
"Барби-судья призывает девочек больше узнавать о принятии решений, чтобы изменить мир к лучшему", — сказано в официальном сообщении бренда Barbie в Twitter.
What is the Dream Gap? Starting at age 5, many girls begin to develop limiting self-beliefs. They stop believing their gender can do or be anything. As the original girl empowerment brand, #Barbie established the Dream Gap Project, aiming to give girls the resources and support they need to continue to believe that they can be anything. #CloseTheDreamGap #YouCanBeAnything
Ранее этой же компанией была запущена новая линейка гендерно-нейтральных кукол, которых пользователи Сети сперва приняли за Барби. Куклы Creatable World в комплекте содержат различные парики, а также комплекты одежды, поделенные на "женские" и "мужские", таким образом, владельцы игрушки могут сами выбрать, кем будет их кукла.
The verdict is in! With over 200 careers since 1959, this year Barbie takes the stand as a Judge! The Barbie Judge Doll encourages girls to learn more about making decisions to change the world for the better.— Barbie (@Barbie) 7 октября 2019 г.
