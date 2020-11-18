Молдова, Израиль, Индия: cоюзники со всего мира поздравляют Латвию

Сегодня наша страна празднует 102-ю годовщину провозглашения Латвийской Республики. Нас поздравляют не только ближайшие соседи, но и дальние друзья и союзники.
Премьер-министр Эстонии Юри Ратасс
Happy Independence Day to our good friend and neighbour #Latvia! Visited Latvian Embassy to extend my wishes of good health and & happiness to all Latvians. Apsveicu dzimšanas dienā! pic.twitter.com/qClA2w3ZtH— Jüri Ratas (@ratasjuri) November 18, 2020
Министр иностранных дел Молдовы Аурелиу Чокой
Congratulations to our friends from 🇱🇻@Latvian_MFA on the 102nd Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Latvia. Recalling fondly my visit to #Riga & meeting w/ FM @edgarsrinkevics. Looking forward to further expand 🇲🇩🇱🇻 friendly and constructive relations. pic.twitter.com/HKapAWtCjU— Aureliu Ciocoi (@AureliuCiocoi) November 18, 2020
Израиль
Happy Independence Day, #Latvia! 🇮🇱🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/dlmUCT7BEb— Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 18, 2020
Бывший президент Литвы Даля Грибаускайте
Congratulations to #Latvia on Independence day! Esiet veseli un spēcīgi! pic.twitter.com/HsTtNKHt4O— Dalia Grybauskaitė (@Grybauskaite_LT) November 18, 2020
Миссия США при НАТО
To our @NATO Ally #Latvia, congratulations on your Independence Day! Our shared democratic values strengthen the ties of friendship between 🇱🇻 & 🇺🇸 and reinforce cooperation & collective defense within the #NATO Alliance. Sveicam dzimšanas dienā, #Latvija! pic.twitter.com/g6q5vMiw5L— US Mission to NATO (@USNATO) November 18, 2020
Президент Эстонии Керсти Кальюлайд
Up go the flags in front of the Office of the President to celebrate the independence day of #Latvia. Warm November greetings to @valstsgriba and all our other southern friends! Priecīgu Latvijas dzimšanas dienu! 🇪🇪🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/GSM9IVOkf5— Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) November 18, 2020
Министр иностранных дел Турции Мевлют Чавушоглу
Warmest congratulations on the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of #Latvia. Best wishes for the health, well-being and prosperity of the friendly people of Latvia. 🇹🇷🇱🇻 @edgarsrinkevics pic.twitter.com/w5IMrY7I4F— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) November 18, 2020
Премьер-министр украины денис шмыгаль
Independence and freedom is not free. Our friends in #Latvia understand these words very well. We congratulate wonderful people of Latvia 🇱🇻 on Independence Day and wish prosperity, strength and unity.@valstsgriba @krisjaniskarins @LV_Ukraine— Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) November 18, 2020
Министр иностранных дел Мальдивской Республики Абдулла Шахид
Warm greetings to Foreign Minister @edgarsrinkevics on Latvia’s 102nd Independence Day. I wish for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Latvia and look forward to further strengthen the relations between 🇲🇻 and 🇱🇻@Latvian_MFA— Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) November 18, 2020
Главный оппозиционный лидер Беларуси Светлана Тихановская
Happy Independence Day to the people of Latvia! 🇱🇻Belarusians know the price of freedom and independence too, and we wish you success and prosperity. We look forward to further cooperation between two democratic European countries. pic.twitter.com/3VjyFUKhrS— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) November 18, 2020
Министр иностранных дел Северной Македонии Буяр Османи
Sveicam dzimšanas dienā, #Latvija! 🎉🎈— Bujar Osmani (@Bujar_O) November 18, 2020
Happy Independence Day dear @edgarsrinkevics. Please pass all our good wishes to everyone at @Latvian_MFA and all our Latvian friends! 🇲🇰 🇱🇻
Министр иностранных дел Индии Субраманьям Джайшанкар
Warm greetings to my colleague FM @edgarsrinkevics and the Government and people of Latvia as they celebrate their National Day today. Confident that we will continue to advance our cooperation.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 18, 2020
Президент Литвы Гитанас Науседа
Sveicu brāļus latviešus svinot neatkarības dienu. Šodien #Latvijas iedzīvotāji var lepoties par savu drošu un mūsdienīgu valsti. 🇱🇹 un 🇱🇻 ir vistuvākās kaimiņvalstis, uzticīgas likteņa māsas. Vislielākie sveicieni visu lietuviešu vārdā! Lai dzīvo baltu vienotība! @valstsgriba— Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) November 18, 2020