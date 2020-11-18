Чт, 19.11.2020
Если латвийская полиция остановит машину и выяснится, что ты латвиец и по документам живешь в Латвии, получишь штраф. Поэтому я прописался у друзей, которые живут в Валге. Теперь полиция ничего со мной поделать не может. По документам я - житель Эстонии. живущий в Валке Дзинтарс
живущий в Валке Дзинтарс
2

Молдова, Израиль, Индия: cоюзники со всего мира поздравляют Латвию

Флаг Латвии. Иллюстративное фото

ФОТО: Zane Bitere/LETA

Сегодня наша страна празднует 102-ю годовщину провозглашения Латвийской Республики. Нас поздравляют не только ближайшие соседи, но и дальние друзья и союзники.

Премьер-министр Эстонии Юри Ратасс

Министр иностранных дел Молдовы Аурелиу Чокой

Бывший президент Литвы Даля Грибаускайте

Миссия США при НАТО

Президент Эстонии Керсти Кальюлайд

Министр иностранных дел Турции Мевлют Чавушоглу

Премьер-министр украины денис шмыгаль

Министр иностранных дел Мальдивской Республики Абдулла Шахид

Главный оппозиционный лидер Беларуси Светлана Тихановская

Министр иностранных дел Северной Македонии Буяр Османи

Министр иностранных дел Индии Субраманьям Джайшанкар

Президент Литвы Гитанас Науседа

Последние новости

НАВЕРХ
Back