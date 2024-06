✔️ Attempt on a traitor - Kupyan mayor-collaborator Gennady Matsegora is in critical condition . He was shot in the #Belgorod region. They shot and this is the key in this story. Don't blow it up. A new level of revenge.



MraZota must know his prospects.https://t.co/9IBLArGDC1 pic.twitter.com/GbrwY9isFF