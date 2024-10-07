Пн, 7.10.2024
Редактор дня:
Artjoms Ļipins

Фото и видео В оккупированном Россией Крыму после атаки дронов вспыхнула нефтебаза (2)

Горящая в Крыму нефтяная база
Горящая в Крыму нефтяная база Фото: "Astra"/Telegram

В ночь на понедельник в Феодосии, на оккупированном Россией Крымском полуострове, после атаки дронов загорелась нефтебаза, сообщают официальные лица оккупационной администрации.

Как утверждает оккупационная администрация, пострадавших нет.

Как сообщает Telegram-канал Astra, перед пожаром местные жители слышали взрывы.

Нефтебаза Феодосии является крупнейшей в оккупированном Крыму. Она подверглась атаке дронов еще в марте.

