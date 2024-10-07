В ночь на понедельник в Феодосии, на оккупированном Россией Крымском полуострове, после атаки дронов загорелась нефтебаза, сообщают официальные лица оккупационной администрации.
Как утверждает оккупационная администрация, пострадавших нет.
🔥💥 Ukrainian drones flew to the oil depot in Feodosia tonight. The result is on video.— Alf Really 🇺🇦🇺🇲🇬🇧🇨🇦🇪🇺🇮🇱🇩🇪🇵🇱 (@vik8867dn) October 7, 2024
The burning Feodosia oil transshipment terminal is the largest in occupied #Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products. There are two such terminals on the peninsula, the second is… pic.twitter.com/2HlzmFHem3
Как сообщает Telegram-канал Astra, перед пожаром местные жители слышали взрывы.
A man-made municipal state of emergency has been declared in Feodosia (I love Ukrainian humor).— Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) October 7, 2024
The largest oil depot on the peninsula is burning in the city. pic.twitter.com/MRVo3JFhbD
Нефтебаза Феодосии является крупнейшей в оккупированном Крыму. Она подверглась атаке дронов еще в марте.
Heavy UAV attack against targets in Russian-occupied Crimea. The oil depot in Feodosia has been severely hit. At least three major fires are raging.— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) October 7, 2024
Aside from this place, the airfields of Saky and Belbek were also under attack. No news about the outcome, yet.
Source: Telegram… pic.twitter.com/CCYku4iVjK
