У вершины Эвереста выстроилась очередь. В "зоне смерти" погибли двое

This is crazy!!! A line up even on Mount Everest!?! 🏔 Heavy traffic ascends Mount Everest, Himalayas on May 22nd 2019. Mountain climbers lined up for hours to reach the summit, risking frostbite and altitude sickness. The rush of climbers marked one of the busiest days on the world's highest mountain. Credit: AFP/Nirmal Purja/Project Possible #MountEverest #climbing #Himalayas #NirmalPurja #ProjectPossible #climbers #adventure #explore #landscape #outdoors #mountains #nature #mountaineering

A post shared by Jodi Hope-Johnstone (@jodihopejohnstone) on May 23, 2019 at 5:50pm PDT