Меган Маркл, ставшую приглашенным редактором Vogue, обвинили в плагиате
Как мы уже сообщали, герцогиня Сассекская в качестве приглашенного редактора приняла участие в создании специального выпуска британского издания Vogue. Этот номер журнала появится в продаже в сентябре, и чтобы сохранить интригу, пока публике была представлена только его обложка. Которая, как выяснилось, очень напоминает другую - ранее уже виденную. Как же так?..
Пользователи Сети сравнили обложку сентябрьского номера британского Vogue, которую украшают портреты 15 женщин, внесших существенный вклад в дело прогресса, равноправия и борьбы с дискриминацией, с
обложкой вышедшей в 2016 году книги Саманты Бретт и Стеф Адамс The Game Changers, для которой Меган Маркл писала эссе.
"Это, конечно, очень нам льстит - ей, видимо, действительно понравилась наша концепция! Я люблю Меган, просто большая ее фанатка, но если то, что говорят люди, правда, то это очень печально",
- прокомментировала ситуацию Саманта Бретт.
Напомним, созданная герцогиней обложка Vogue выглядит так:
It’s official. We see the cover of Meghan’s British Vogue. The September issue is the most critical of the year and I have no doubts this will be their best selling. ⠀ The sixteenth space is a mirror so you can hold the magazine and see yourself as a part of the collective. WELL DONE, MEGHAN.
А вот обложка книги The Game Changers:
The Game Changes has now sold out worldwide!! Reprint on the way, in the meantime an insanely huge thank you to the women who so generously gave up their time to contribute to the book, we love and salute you and I couldn’t be prouder reading your stories to my daughter. To everyone who supported this crazy journey - I never think anyone (other than the hubby and even that’s a stretch!!) reads anything I write so this is a wonderful moment, cannot be more grateful and stoked 🙏💕 . . ***Update: the lovely folks at @penguinbooksaus have reprinted @thegamechangers_au and it is now available in all good bookstores, @booktopiabooks @bookdepository and mostly anywhere books are sold !
Because even though I’ve listened to this 1000 times, it reminds us anything is possible!! Thanks to all the #bossbabes who’ve supported #thegamechangers around the world and at home, and for all the gorgeous posts. For anyone who needs a kick up the **** and a reminder that we all face setbacks and hardships, naysayers and those who tell you it cannot be done (when it really can!!!) this read is for you 👊