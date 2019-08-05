Пн, 5.08.2019
Меган Маркл, ставшую приглашенным редактором Vogue, обвинили в плагиате
Украла идею?

ФОТО: Reuters/ScanPix

Как мы уже сообщали, герцогиня Сассекская в качестве приглашенного редактора приняла участие в создании специального выпуска британского издания Vogue. Этот номер журнала появится в продаже в сентябре, и чтобы сохранить интригу, пока публике была представлена только его обложка. Которая, как выяснилось, очень напоминает другую - ранее уже виденную. Как же так?..

Пользователи Сети сравнили обложку сентябрьского номера британского Vogue, которую украшают портреты 15 женщин, внесших существенный вклад в дело прогресса, равноправия и борьбы с дискриминацией, с

обложкой вышедшей в 2016 году книги Саманты Бретт и Стеф Адамс The Game Changers, для которой Меган Маркл писала эссе.

"Это, конечно, очень нам льстит - ей, видимо, действительно понравилась наша концепция! Я люблю Меган, просто большая ее фанатка, но если то, что говорят люди, правда, то это очень печально",

- прокомментировала ситуацию Саманта Бретт.

