В Сомали публично казнили членов группы джихадистов

A picture taken on March 5, 2021, shows people watching destroyed buildings after a car bombing attack in Mogadishu, Somalia. - Ten people were killed on March 5 night when a rickshaw loaded with explosives was detonated by Al-Shabaab Islamists at a popular restaurant in Mogadishu, according to police. The three-wheeler rickshaw, fitted to carry a load on the back, had been packed with explosives when it hit the restaurant near the capital's port, Somalia's police spokesman Sadik Dudishe told journalists. (Photo by - / AFP) ФОТО: -/AFP