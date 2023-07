Видео ⟩ Рэпер Дрейк на своем концерте удивился размеру груди девушки, и это изменило ее жизнь

Having my father as a professional photographer, growing up I had a love for being behind the camera 📸 the flash, the lights and the posing instilled confidence in me at a young age I continued to carry with me. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined seeing my photos on Playboy Centerfold! My goal for my journey on this platform is not only to continue what I love but to also instill that same confidence in other woman! Especially mothers focusing on how beautiful we are despite our sizes and marks! Thank you to everyone for the comments, likes shares and especially follows! This is all a dream come true 💭💓