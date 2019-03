The Dirt - фильм, после которого хочется помыться

Watched #thedirtmovie last night it was surprisingly awesome! As a fan i was instantly skeptical that anyone besides the guys could tell their own epic story but damn was it good. Ive spent years reading the books and interviews watching videos like every fan so i can tell these actors were doing the same they nailed it! #thedirtmovie #motleycrue #nikkisixx #mickmars #moviesthatrock

A post shared by Evangeline (@evangeline_iamyourlizardqueen) on Mar 23, 2019 at 4:23am PDT