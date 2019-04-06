"Евровидение-2019": Знакомьтесь, Кейт Миллер-Хейдке - Австралия

14, 16 и 18 мая в Тель-Авиве пройдет "Евровидение-2019". В Израиле конкурс состоится уже в третий раз. Ранее Русский TVNET уже рассказывал про конкурсантов из Армении и Албании - Srbuk и Йонида Маличи.
Русский TVNET продолжает знакомить своих читателей с участниками этого популярного музыкального состязания.
Кейт Миллер-Хейдке (Kate Miller-Heidke) из Австралии!
Кейт Миллер-Хейдке - певица, автор текстов и актриса.
Кейт имеет степень бакалавра музыки в области классического вокала, а также степень магистра музыки.
Согласно информации на сайте конкурса, исполнительница выпустила уже четыре пластинки, получив множество сертификатов и три лучшие десятки в чартах австралийских альбомов.
Она также обладательница многочисленных наград, в том числе и международных.
Here are some of the talented wonderful people who helped bring this vision to life. Bodice and wings by Gwendolynne @gwendolynne Hair by Darcy Stratford @darcystratford Flawless hair extensions by @lahairsocial Make-up by Angie Barton @angiebartonmakeup Styling by Maia Liakos @maialiakos Miro crown by Christie Nicolaides @christienicolaides Lauren Dietze for the fabulous headpiece made of cable ties and crystals @laurendietze_stylist Skirt by Lola Clavel @lola.clavel Rings by @sallyskoufis All coordinated by Jodi Maddocks
Для того, чтобы выпустить свой альбом Кейт использовала краудфандинг. Она старалась быть оригинальной, чтобы получить пожертвование. Проект был успешным, а необходимая сумма была собрана за три дня.
Супруг артистки Кейр Натталл тоже музыкант. Он часто выступает вместе с Кейт, а также имеет собственное рок-трио Transport.
Обозревая Instagram-профиль артистки можно увидеть десятки фотографий ее сына Эрни.
Кроме музыкальной карьеры Кейт длительное время была телеведущей детской программы.
Невероятный талант этой девушки заставил популярный в Австралии фильм "Свадьба Мюриэль" стать еще популярнее. Все это благодаря написанному Кейт и Кейром одноименному мюзиклу.
В 2018 году мюзикл был номинирован и получил несколько номинаций на церемонии Helpmann Awards, посвященной живому исполнительскому искусству в Австралии.
Кейт обладает невероятным чувством юмора, чего только стоит ее песня про лобковые волосы - "Я выращиваю бороду внизу на Рождество".
Австралию на конкурсе "Евровидение" она представит с песней Zero Gravity.
Inspired by @kaseychambersmusic here is my toilet portrait pre #helpmannawards tonight. Top and turban by the incredible @ms_edgeley -thank you so much. Make up by @samanthaleemua. PS Keir shoved that towel in the manhole as the heating was making a weird noise. #murielsweddingthemusical #helpmanns #helpmanns2018
Follow @thedressedfork! She is not only one of my oldest friends, she also really knows her shit. Repost @thedressedfork with @get_repost ・・・ There's talent, and then there's Kate Miller-Heidke. In this exclusive interview on thedressedfork.com, the Australian singer-songwriter and alt-pop sensation dishes the dirt on her style philosophy, top beauty hacks, foolproof tips for finding inspiration, and where you'll find her in Melbourne on a sneaky Saturday night. Don't miss out! 🤗 #KateMillerHeidke #TellMeEverything 📸 by Jo Duck.
I'm proud to announce the release of the recording of our live show at the Sydney Opera House with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. If I didn't have this recording, I could be convinced it was all an extravagant fantasy that never really happened. This show was truly a musical and life highlight. The recording team have done a magnificent job. Everything sounds gorgeous and lush and ballsy - the songs have been reinvented in such powerful ways. August 11 is the date of release. Here's the album cover. Pre-order the physical album from JB Hi-Fi now to receive a signed A5 art card. The iTunes pre-order goes live on Friday.