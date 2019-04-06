Сб, 6.04.2019
"Евровидение-2019": Знакомьтесь, Кейт Миллер-Хейдке - Австралия

Кейт Миллер-Хейдке

ФОТО: https://www.instagram.com/katemillerheidke

14, 16 и 18 мая в Тель-Авиве пройдет "Евровидение-2019". В Израиле конкурс состоится уже в третий раз. Ранее Русский TVNET уже рассказывал про конкурсантов из Армении и Албании - Srbuk и Йонида Маличи.

Русский TVNET продолжает знакомить своих читателей с участниками этого популярного музыкального состязания. 

Кейт Миллер-Хейдке (Kate Miller-Heidke) из Австралии!


Кейт Миллер-Хейдке - певица, автор текстов и актриса.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Кейт имеет степень бакалавра музыки в области классического вокала, а также степень магистра музыки. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Through the looking glass 📷 @marzinator

Согласно информации на сайте конкурса, исполнительница выпустила уже четыре пластинки, получив множество сертификатов и три лучшие десятки в чартах австралийских альбомов.

Она также обладательница многочисленных наград, в том числе и международных.

Для того, чтобы выпустить свой альбом Кейт использовала краудфандинг. Она старалась быть оригинальной, чтобы получить пожертвование. Проект был успешным, а необходимая сумма была собрана за три дня. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What, this old thing? #ausdecides #australiadecides #sbseurovision #eurovision #eurovision2019

Супруг артистки Кейр Натталл тоже музыкант. Он часто выступает вместе с Кейт, а также имеет собственное рок-трио Transport.

Обозревая Instagram-профиль артистки можно увидеть десятки фотографий ее сына Эрни. 

Кроме музыкальной карьеры Кейт длительное время была телеведущей детской программы. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#ladiesinblackmovie

Невероятный талант этой девушки заставил популярный в Австралии фильм "Свадьба Мюриэль" стать еще популярнее. Все это благодаря написанному Кейт и Кейром одноименному мюзиклу.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Being fancy at the opening night of #mtctwelfthnight

В 2018 году мюзикл был номинирован и получил несколько номинаций на церемонии Helpmann Awards, посвященной живому исполнительскому искусству в Австралии.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yesterday at @lostlandsfestival. Thanks @minniephotog for this photo!

Кейт обладает невероятным чувством юмора, чего только стоит ее песня про лобковые волосы - "Я выращиваю бороду внизу на Рождество".

Австралию на конкурсе "Евровидение" она представит с песней Zero Gravity.

