Умерла звезда сериала "Твин Пикс"

Actress Peggy Lipton has died. She was on the late 60’s TV show, “The Mod Squad”. Many years later, she married composer Quincy Jones and had two daughters, one of which, Rashida Jones became a star of her own on TV. Lipton returned to TV in David Lynch’s mystery drama, “Twin Peaks”. She was 72. #peggylipton #themodsquad #twinpeaks #rashidajones #quincyjones