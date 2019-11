Фото: Чтобы ребенок правильно питался, мама превращает еду в мультики на тарелке

View this post on Instagram

GENIE (Will Smith) from ALADDIN Mash potato 🥔 (dyed blue with Blue Spirulina from @rawnice), black bean noodles 🍝 , egg 🥚 yellow capsicum and wild rice Growing up two of my favourite things were Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Disney's Aladdin - so you could imagine my excitement when Disney announced that @willsmith would be playing the Genie in the new @disneyaladdin movie! 🧞‍♂️ Jacob and I were kindly invited by @disneyaunz to watch the preview screening last week (although we turned up the day after 🤦‍♀️ ) and it was AMAZING! I sang (loudly) to the point where Jacob said "I'm going to chew my popcorn really loud so that I can't hear you sing!" 😂 But let me tell you I wasn't the only one singing! 😂