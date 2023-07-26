Рецепты розовой пасты "как в Барби" захватили весь TikTok

Кто не знает знаменитую хозяйку розового цвета - куклу Барби. Культ розового цвета вернулся с выходом нового фильма "Барби". Теперь не только одежду, аксессуары, но и еду окрашивают в розовый цвет: новый тренд и хит TikTok и Instagram - розовая паста.
В самой простой версии - это макароны, которые были сварены со свеклой или в свекольном соусе. В наиболее легких вариантах рецепта для соуса используется вареная свекла, сметана или простой йогурт, чеснок и соль. Все смешивается и добавляется к приготовленным макаронам.
@tastyuk Barbie Pasta 💖 WE ARE OBSESSED! @Ems Foodie Fix makes it with only 4 ingredients and it taste amazing #barbie #barbiepasta #barbiemovie #pinkpasta #recipe ♬ Barbie World - 🪩
Но есть рецепты, которые точно будут более насыщенны вкусами. Например, этот, который уже просмотрели более 4,4 миллиона раз в TikTok. Рецепт обозначен как веганская версия, потому что используется веганский сыр фета, но вы определенно можете выбрать обычную версию по своему желанию.
@gabydimova ✨Vegan Beet Feta Pasta✨ Happy Wednesday friends🥹 This vegan beet feta pasta is the perfect spring meal- it's so bright, creamy, delicious and so easy to make💕💕 ✨Ingredients 1 package of pasta 2 beets 1 bulb garlic 1 package vegan feta (230 g) 1/4 cup olive oil 1/4 cup pasta water juice from 1/2 lemon salt & pepper to taste ✨Directions Start by drizzling the raw beets in olive oil and wrapping them in foil. Cut the garlic bulb's top off, drizzle it with olive oil, and wrap it in foil. Roast the beets and garlic in the oven at 400*F for 40 minutes. While the veggies are roasting, cook the pasta according to the package instructions. Open the package of vegan feta, drain the excess water, and slice the feta into cubes. Once the beets have cooked, peel off their skin. To a food processor, add the roasted beets, squeeze out the bulbs of garlic, and add the chopped feta, olive oil, lemon juice, and some of the starchy water from the cooked pasta. Blend everything until it's super smooth and creamy. Give it a taste and add some salt and pepper. Pour the bright and creamy sauce over the pasta. Top with more vegan feta, fresh basil leaves, and chopped walnuts, and dig in!😋 #beetpasta #veganmeals #veganlunchideas #healthyrecipes #healthylunchideas #healthydinnerideas #veganpastarecipe #summermeals #dairyfreerecipes ♬ original sound - gabydimova
Ингредиенты для свекольного соуса: две запеченные в духовке свеклы, 1 запеченный в духовке чеснок, оливковое масло, сок лимона, соль и перец по вкусу.
Приготовление: в духовке запекает свеклу и чеснок. Варим пасту, после этого оставляем немного воды. Затем все ингредиенты для соуса смешиваем в блендере.
Другие рецепты подразумевают кедровые орехи и другие специи.
@paigeejenna i’ve been working on this one for a while & you don’t wanna miss it 🤤 #beetpasta #pastarecipe #dinner ♬ original sound - Paige MacDonald
Можно сделать и сырную пасту, добавив еще и пармезан с маскарпоне.
@foodnetworkca What if I just dye all my food pink with beets for the rest of Barbie month? What then?! 🙋♀️💗 #barbiemovie #barbie2023 #barbieinspired #beetpasta ♬ barbie girl sped up - 🫀
Для более нежного вкуса в соус предлагают добавить кокосовое молоко.
@marina_annen Beetroot pasta sauce 💞 Easy and healthy dinner recipe for summer ☀️ #beetrootpasta #pastarecipe #pastasauce #healthyrecipes #healthyfood #dinnerideas #easyrecipe ♬ Cupid – Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) – Sped Up Version - sped up 8282
