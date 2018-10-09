View this post on Instagram

I want you to believe...to believe in things that you cannot. | Bram Stoker, Dracula . . . . #dracula #vampirecat #monk #cloak #iamthenight #inmyfeelings #batcat #blackcatsofinstagram #halloweencat #teef #blackcats #catsofinsta #blackcatsaregoodluck #vampires #vampirelife #rescuepetsofinstagram #rescuecat #happycat #spoiledcat #myfurbaby #igcats #catslife #catsrule #halloween2018 #gothcat #gothicfashion