В Интернете набирает популярность Instagram черного кота по имени Монк, обладающего из-за неправильного прикуса клыками, значительно превышающими обычные размеры.
По словам владелицы кота, ее питомец отнюдь не страдает от этого дефекта. Хозяйка, проживающая в Нью-Йорке,
приобрела для кота костюм самого известного вампира в истории — Дракулы. А «фотосессия» на фоне могильных плит помогла полностью завершить образ.
На данный момент на страницу Монка и его брата Бина подписаны уже более 89 тысяч пользователей.
Hello October.... The countdown begins!!!!! 🧛🏿♀️🦇⚰️
I want you to believe...to believe in things that you cannot. | Bram Stoker, Dracula
That time I was working on my vampireness 🧛🏿♀️(is that even a word?), but was distracted by a leaf
I'm in a hit the snooze button all day kind of mood...
Yeooooooooooow!!!.... that sun feels damn good!
HAPPY BLACK CAT APPRECIATION DAY!!!! 🕺🏿🕺🏿 Cheers, fellow Panthers!!! Despite some foolish myths portraying us as bad luck we are quite the opposite. Adopt a black cat. We're awesome and we match any decor. 🐾
When you're sitting in traffic and trying to see what the hold up is all about..!!
Boyz in da hoodz