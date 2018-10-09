Вт, 9.10.2018
Черный кот-"вампир" стал звездой Сети Вроде бы дефект, а какой эффект!

ФОТО: скриншот instagram.com/monkandbean

В Интернете набирает популярность Instagram черного кота по имени Монк, обладающего из-за неправильного прикуса клыками, значительно превышающими обычные размеры.

По словам владелицы кота, ее питомец отнюдь не страдает от этого дефекта. Хозяйка, проживающая в Нью-Йорке,

приобрела для кота костюм самого известного вампира в истории — Дракулы. А «фотосессия» на фоне могильных плит помогла полностью завершить образ.

На данный момент на страницу Монка и его брата Бина подписаны уже более 89 тысяч пользователей.

