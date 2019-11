Развлечения российских наёмников в Сирии: журналисты, возможно, выяснили имя ещё одного убийцы

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 14, 2019, from the Turkish side of the border at Ceylanpinar district in Sanliurfa, smoke rises from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain on the sixth day of Turkey's military operation against Kurdish forces. - The US is not aware of any "major" escape of Islamic State extremists since Turkey launched its assault on Syrian Kurdish fighters holding the prisoners, an official said on October 15, 2019. "We haven't seen any major successful breakout so far of the detainees," the senior administration official told reporters on condition of anonymity. The remarks appeared at odds with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper who, criticizing Turkey on Monday, said the incursion "resulted in the release of many dangerous ISIS detainees." (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)

