Forbes: Россия дает Украине больше техники, чем Запад

Russia is the main "supplier" of heavy weapons for Ukraine

Russia's "generosity" is of course good, but Ukraine needs more modern weapons

Russia cannot be defeated by numbers. But we can win with quality#RussiaInvadedUkraine #RussiaUkraineWar #UkraineWillWin @SpencerGuard #Oryx pic.twitter.com/Lf8J6ODAF3