Сеть покорило свадебное платье: вы не поверите, сколько ему лет

Jordyn surprised her sweet and tender widowed grandma, with wearing her grandma's dress from 1962 for her own wedding! Her grandma had no idea Jordyn even had the dress in her possession until she walked out revealing it to her before the wedding rehearsal. So lucky to have captured this sweet moment!

