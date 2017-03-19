Сестра Беллы и Джиджи Хадид громко заявила о себе, став моделью plus size

Армия поклонников 18-летней Джоанн Хендрик, племянницы Йоланды Хадид и двоюродной сестры Джиджи и Беллы, растет с каждым днем. Девушка решила пойти по стопам своих знаменитых родственниц и стала моделью. Давайте поближе познакомится с фигуристой блондинкой!
Джоанн Хендрик живет в Нидерландах, она так же, как и ее знаменитые двоюродные сестры Джиджи и Белла Хадид, работает моделью. Впрочем,
кажется, что девушка ненадолго задержится в Роттердаме, ведь Джоанн уже подписала контракт с лондонским агентством International Model Management и местным Maxime Models.
Уверены, не сегодня завтра блондинку с аппетитными формами пригласят в какую-нибудь рекламную кампанию.
Полюбоваться на Джоанн можно, зайдя в ее Instagram. Она нередко выкладывает в микроблог и совместные фото со звездными кузинами.
Джоджо (именно такой ник у девушки в соцсетях) призывает всех женщин принимать себя такими, какие они есть, и не обращать внимания на навязанные обществом стандарты красоты.
I was afraid to post this picture and that's why I did post it. I could've cropped it so you wouldn't see any fat, but I didn't. I wanted to show you guys that I'm imperfect too. I have fatrolls, I have stretch marks. It's so easy to look in the mirror and feel disgusted by the things you don't like, but I don't want to do that anymore. I don't wanna hide my "ugly" side, I want to show it more often, because I've accepted it. I love my body. Guys and girls, it doesn't matter if you don't have a sixpack, or a size zero. You're just as beautiful as everyone. Don't try to compare or compete with others, your body is a temple which you should care and love for. Don't let your mind bully your body. Nowadays, people make it feel like it's a shame to be fat and that if you're not a size 0, you shouldn't show your body. F* them!!! Show your body, love your body, embrace your body no matter what size you are. Your body loves YOU, so love it back ❤️ #CelebrateMySize #LoveYourBody #EmbraceYourCurves photo by @rachelkeijzerphotography
Джоанн Хендрик рекламирует одежду, за ее жизнью в Instagram следят более 30 тысяч подписчиков.
Девушка гордится своей фигурой, выбирает наряды, которые подчеркивают ее формы, и не стесняется принимать участие в откровенных фотосессиях.
Некоторые фолловеры Джоанн считают, что она очень похожа на Джиджи Хадид.Как вы думаете, станет ли девушка популярнее своих сестер?
Throwback photo :) I feel a little sad today because I didn't pass my driving exam and I signed myself up for this tv show and now I hear that some people have been called and I didn't hear anything. These are things that disappoint me, unfortunately :( But you know, life probably has a different path for me so there's an important message in this: although life isn't always fair, and isn't always giving you what you think you want, you just have to get up and get over it because there are better and greater things waiting for you. Do you want it? Work harder!!! Every mountain is within your reach if you just keep climbing. Of course you can be sad for a little while, but don't let it distract you from your part in this world. You are meant for something great, I am meant for something great!! I fell down seven times, but get up eight. This means that no matter all the bad things that happen to you, you have to get up and fight because you can achieve everything you want ❤️ #GetUp #AchieveYourGoals #LoveYourself
Soooo you probably noticed that I never EVER smile in my pictures. Well maybe like 1 out of 100 pictures hahaha 😂 But it's because I don't like it when I see myself smiling in pictures, I always feel like it's really forced and fake and that you can't feel the emotion, which is something I think is really important when you're modeling. And I hate that my smile shows a lot of gums, and I hate my teeth and I could go on with 1000 reasons why I hate it, but just because this is an insecurity of mine, doesn't mean I shouldn't overcome it. I should embrace my smile and maybe work a little on it so that I can learn to like it! Every insecurity can be beaten, you just have to be open for change and acceptance 💛 I know it's hard, because as you can see, there are so many things that I'm still insecure about. The media shows all these perfect girls and perfect body's and perfect smiles, and it's hard when you look nothing like that. But remember that these photos are edited. Society's "ideal" of beauty isn't realistic. You are so beautiful, I can't tell you guys enough. Rock your body, rock your smile. And don't let other people get you down! #RoadToLovingYourself #EmbraceYourself #Smile photos by @honestlyshirley
You know the reason some girls are so negative towards other girls? Because some people are so insecure about themselves they feel the need to compare themselves to others. While they shouldn't, because you're beautiful in your own way. Just because someone else is pretty doesn't mean that you are ugly and it also shouldn't make you hate that person, because everyone is going through a hard time these days. Jealousy is an ugly thing which destroys the bond of girls in this society, instead of supporting each other, we're calling each other names. Boys and girls, if you ever feel insecure about yourself, try lifting someone else up, instead of tearing them down. I know I'm not a saint, but spreading positivity makes you feel so much better about yourself than spreading negativity. If you think positively, you will be positive. If you spread positivity, positivity will come to you and then you will be truly happy. ❤️ 📸 by @rdj.fotografie & mua @felovski #Happiness #EmbraceYourBody #LoveYourself
So this is one of the shots in my bodysuit. I was very insecure about posting this one, since I've always been really insecure about my legs and my ass. I always thought these were so ugly because the media only shows skinny legs and perfect small asses. Well, my legs aren't skinny and my ass is far from perfect. But I learned to love them. It's still very hard, because the beauty image of society haven't changed at all, but I decided I don't give a shit about what society thinks. I don't care what other people think of me, I need to be happy with my body and no one else. It's so important to love yourself and accept yourself, and there are too many boys and girls out there who still haven't learned to accept themselves. I want to help these people, I want to make people feel good about themselves because everyone deserves to love themselves because EVERYONE IS BEAUTIFUL IN THEIR OWN WAY! Doesn't matter if you're black, white, thin, thick, have a small ass or a fat one (😜), you have every right to be confident and to love yourself 🙏🏼❤️ #EmbraceYourCurves #LoveYourself #EveyBodyIsBeautiful shot by the beautiful @honestlyshirley
Enjoying your holiday? Me too! Where y'all at? Ik mag van @afteredenlingerie 3 setjes weggeven aan jullie uit de sale, net zoals deze 🌟 De winnaar wordt volgende week maandag bekend gemaakt via een randomname generator! 💫 Wat moet je doen? 💫 - Tag 2 vriendinnen waarmee je dit setje wil winnen - Volg @afteredenlingerie & @joannvdherik Good luck guys and enjoy your holiday ❤️ #GiveAway #AfterEden #Holiday
Sometimes I have these days when I look in the mirror and just hate what I see... I think you all know how that feels. But I just don't understand why it has to be like that. Why can't we just be happy with ourselves? This is a question I think about everyday. And this is something I want to change. I know it maybe seems impossible to let everyone love themselves, but I just really want to spread this body positive vibe you know. I think it's really, really important that everyone, every girl, every boy, every woman and every man, can look in the mirror and say "I AM BEAUTIFUL" and truly believe it. Everyone deserves that. Perfect doesn't exist, your imperfectly perfect self that's what makes you magical, unique and beautiful. ❤️ #EveryBodyIsBeautiful #EmbraceYourCurves