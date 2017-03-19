Сестра Беллы и Джиджи Хадид громко заявила о себе, став моделью plus size

I was afraid to post this picture and that's why I did post it. I could've cropped it so you wouldn't see any fat, but I didn't. I wanted to show you guys that I'm imperfect too. I have fatrolls, I have stretch marks. It's so easy to look in the mirror and feel disgusted by the things you don't like, but I don't want to do that anymore. I don't wanna hide my "ugly" side, I want to show it more often, because I've accepted it. I love my body. Guys and girls, it doesn't matter if you don't have a sixpack, or a size zero. You're just as beautiful as everyone. Don't try to compare or compete with others, your body is a temple which you should care and love for. Don't let your mind bully your body. Nowadays, people make it feel like it's a shame to be fat and that if you're not a size 0, you shouldn't show your body. F* them!!! Show your body, love your body, embrace your body no matter what size you are. Your body loves YOU, so love it back ❤️ #CelebrateMySize #LoveYourBody #EmbraceYourCurves photo by @rachelkeijzerphotography

A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on Oct 30, 2017 at 2:31am PDT