Девушка с синдромом Дауна впервые выиграла конкурс красоты в США

People’s Choice voting ends at 4:00 today. Vote for me!!! It is $1 per vote and all proceeds goes to Smile Train to help children with cleft palettes. The link is in my profile. #teammikayla #downsyndromebeauty #inclusion #peopleschoice #pageantlife

A post shared by Mikayla Holmgren (@mikholmgren_inspiring_others) on Nov 26, 2017 at 5:43am PST