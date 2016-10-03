Дочь экс-премьера Латвии изменилась до неузнаваемости: минус 26 кг за год!

 

Фото: instagram.com/nikakristopane

Младшую дочь латвийского экс-премьера Вилиса Криштопанса Николь просто невозможно узнать - из пышечки она превратилась в стройную красотку, сбросив за год 26 килограммов, сообщает apollo.tvnet.lv.

О своих спортивных достижениях и успехах в похудении 24-летняя девушка регулярно отчитывается на своей страничке в социальной сети Instagram.

Путь к совершенному телу Николь начала в конце 2015 года, а уже в декабре 2016-го опубликовала в своем профиле невероятную фотографию

- она похудела на 26 килограммов, и ее вес на тот момент составлял 68 кг.

И это было только начало - Николь не собирается останавливаться на достигнутом!

«Знаю, что бег помогает мне быстрее всего сбрасывать вес, но необходимы и другие и физические нагрузки, которые мне нравятся меньше всего. В свою очередь,

от целлюлита можно избавиться исключительно при помощи силовых упражнений - не нужны ни пластические хирурги, ни дорогие крема!»

- рассказала симпатичная девушка журналу OK!.

For a few months now I have been thinking of posting this pic but I guess I just did not have the guts to do it. Somehow today after a week of staying in sick and mostly sleeping in I looked at this and I just reminded myself that in no way am I going to stop reaching for my goals and I just have to get it together and slowly get back to taking care of myself as much as possible before I start noticing a negative change. These both pictures have been taken exactly a year apart, on the left summer 2015 and on the right summer 2016, the difference is -20kg (about -45 pounds) and there is no big secret or a super program, I just decided to take care of myself and slowly I fell in love with this body I have and now I just want to keep caring for it. By the way, a huge thank you to the people who have said nice things and compliments to me - they work, if you notice a positive change in others then say something because these compliments are truly the best encouragement. I guess I hope this inspires someone because looking at other people's transformations has always been a large source of encouragement to me. #beforeandafter #beforeafter #thehappynow #fitgirls #fitsporation #fitspo #motivation #fitnesstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #shape_latvia

A post shared by Nikola Krištopane 👱🏼‍♀️ (@nikakristopane) on

🏝☀️🍍Fun in the sun🍍☀️🏝

A post shared by Nikola Krištopane 👱🏼‍♀️ (@nikakristopane) on

High Street, Hogsmeade.

A post shared by Nikola Krištopane 👱🏼‍♀️ (@nikakristopane) on

