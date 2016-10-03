Дочь экс-премьера Латвии изменилась до неузнаваемости: минус 26 кг за год!

Младшую дочь латвийского экс-премьера Вилиса Криштопанса Николь просто невозможно узнать - из пышечки она превратилась в стройную красотку, сбросив за год 26 килограммов, сообщает apollo.tvnet.lv.
- Президент Латвии опубликовал сердечное фото с внуком 8 мая 2017 г.
- Жена латвийского министра показала свое белье 28 апреля 2017 г.
- Дочь Анастасии Заворотнюк тайно вышла замуж за сына латвийского миллионера 22 апреля 2017 г.
- Латвийский модник Ярослав Барышников изменился до неузнаваемости 29 марта 2017 г.
О своих спортивных достижениях и успехах в похудении 24-летняя девушка регулярно отчитывается на своей страничке в социальной сети Instagram.
Путь к совершенному телу Николь начала в конце 2015 года, а уже в декабре 2016-го опубликовала в своем профиле невероятную фотографию
- она похудела на 26 килограммов, и ее вес на тот момент составлял 68 кг.
И это было только начало - Николь не собирается останавливаться на достигнутом!
«Знаю, что бег помогает мне быстрее всего сбрасывать вес, но необходимы и другие и физические нагрузки, которые мне нравятся меньше всего. В свою очередь,
от целлюлита можно избавиться исключительно при помощи силовых упражнений - не нужны ни пластические хирурги, ни дорогие крема!»
- рассказала симпатичная девушка журналу OK!.
Фото из Instagram:
December 2015 vs. December 2016 This was THE year for me. So grateful for this change. The best part is the happiness! The weight loss is awesome, I physically feel better than ever, however the loss of depression is the greatest part of it all. I remember the pain and sadness I felt when taking the first pic, I never want to go back to that again.
Фото из Instagram:
For a few months now I have been thinking of posting this pic but I guess I just did not have the guts to do it. Somehow today after a week of staying in sick and mostly sleeping in I looked at this and I just reminded myself that in no way am I going to stop reaching for my goals and I just have to get it together and slowly get back to taking care of myself as much as possible before I start noticing a negative change. These both pictures have been taken exactly a year apart, on the left summer 2015 and on the right summer 2016, the difference is -20kg (about -45 pounds) and there is no big secret or a super program, I just decided to take care of myself and slowly I fell in love with this body I have and now I just want to keep caring for it. By the way, a huge thank you to the people who have said nice things and compliments to me - they work, if you notice a positive change in others then say something because these compliments are truly the best encouragement. I guess I hope this inspires someone because looking at other people's transformations has always been a large source of encouragement to me. #beforeandafter #beforeafter #thehappynow #fitgirls #fitsporation #fitspo #motivation #fitnesstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #shape_latvia
Фото из Instagram:
The hard part was being patient, sticking to a lifestyle and not waiting for the results to show up every waking hour. All together 2016 was a great year for me. Every fat girl during every december wishes that the next year will be different- stick to your plan till April without cheating yourself and I promise you will be on a roll until the end of the year. The goal for 2017 - for this progress pick to have toned arms and abs showing. #healthy
Фото из Instagram:
Фото из Instagram:
Фото из Instagram:
Еще по этой теме