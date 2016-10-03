Дочь экс-премьера Латвии изменилась до неузнаваемости: минус 26 кг за год!

December 2015 vs. December 2016 This was THE year for me. So grateful for this change. The best part is the happiness! The weight loss is awesome, I physically feel better than ever, however the loss of depression is the greatest part of it all. I remember the pain and sadness I felt when taking the first pic, I never want to go back to that again.

