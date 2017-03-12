Суровая реальность: Что скрывается за красивыми фотографиями в Instagram

‼️IMPORTANT MESSAGE‼️My Natural shape vs photoshop😅 But guess what, also my natural shape vs someone else's natural shape!!! . This whole "look what photoshop can do" hype is great but we actually have to keep it real too. Yes more real than just showing our OWN natural shape vs photoshop. I posted about the subject a month ago but I'm just gonna harrass you with it again cause I find it so important💁🏻 . See this is MY natural shape. Nothing wrong with it but I don't have that ⏳shape. HOWEVER, there are women who do! Just because someone's body is different than yours doesn't mean they had plastic surgery or it's photoshopped🙅🏻 . It's sad that people are claiming that all bodies you think are "goals" are fake or photoshopped cause that's not the truth🙅🏻 There are women out there with hourglass figures, there are women which have completely transformed their bodies🏋🏻‍♀️👊🏼 . Imagine a woman being insecure about her natural⏳ shape who keeps getting comments saying: stop photoshopping your pics, it looks ugly af. Or a woman who put years of hard work into her body getting comments it's "fake"🏋🏻‍♀️ That hurts doesn't it?💔 . I'm posting this cause I want you to realise there are all kinds of bodies and they're all equally beautiful! Yes you can lose weight or grow a booty but that doesn't make you beautiful🙅🏻 It just changes you, the beauty was already there! It's okay to have physical goals but always rember that you are beautiful no matter what! The most beautiful women are happy women!✨ . It's important to know that photoshop is present but that doesn't mean everything is suddenly fake. Also I know you mean well but I don't need to hear that I don't need photoshop cause my own body looks "better" than the curvy one. They are just different body types and they're both beautiful! So is the shape with a little "less curves" than I have! ALL BEAUTIFUL! ❤❤ . Curvy isn't better than skinny & skinny isn't better than curvy🙅🏻 They're different, that's it! STOP COMPARING YOUR BODY TO OTHERS! I was born with this body and I'm proud of it. Now go be proud of your body!❤ Raise your hand if you think all bodies are beautiful!🙋🏻 #imreswarriors

