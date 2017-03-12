Суровая реальность: Что скрывается за красивыми фотографиями в Instagram

Многим нравится публиковать свои и восхищаться чужими красивыми фотографиями в соцальных сетях. И кадры для этого выбираются только самые лучшие (или «отфотошопенные»), из-за чего часто человек на фото выглядит совсем иначе, чем в жизни.
Одна из пользователей Instagram с псевдонимом imrececen опубликовала фото, на которых видно ее реальное тело и «улучшенное». Зачем? Чтобы еще раз напомнить, что жизнь более разнообразна, чем глянец. И гнаться за последним не стоит, поскольку все мы прекрасны!
‼️IMPORTANT MESSAGE‼️My Natural shape vs photoshop😅 But guess what, also my natural shape vs someone else's natural shape!!! . This whole "look what photoshop can do" hype is great but we actually have to keep it real too. Yes more real than just showing our OWN natural shape vs photoshop. I posted about the subject a month ago but I'm just gonna harrass you with it again cause I find it so important💁🏻 . See this is MY natural shape. Nothing wrong with it but I don't have that ⏳shape. HOWEVER, there are women who do! Just because someone's body is different than yours doesn't mean they had plastic surgery or it's photoshopped🙅🏻 . It's sad that people are claiming that all bodies you think are "goals" are fake or photoshopped cause that's not the truth🙅🏻 There are women out there with hourglass figures, there are women which have completely transformed their bodies🏋🏻♀️👊🏼 . Imagine a woman being insecure about her natural⏳ shape who keeps getting comments saying: stop photoshopping your pics, it looks ugly af. Or a woman who put years of hard work into her body getting comments it's "fake"🏋🏻♀️ That hurts doesn't it?💔 . I'm posting this cause I want you to realise there are all kinds of bodies and they're all equally beautiful! Yes you can lose weight or grow a booty but that doesn't make you beautiful🙅🏻 It just changes you, the beauty was already there! It's okay to have physical goals but always rember that you are beautiful no matter what! The most beautiful women are happy women!✨ . It's important to know that photoshop is present but that doesn't mean everything is suddenly fake. Also I know you mean well but I don't need to hear that I don't need photoshop cause my own body looks "better" than the curvy one. They are just different body types and they're both beautiful! So is the shape with a little "less curves" than I have! ALL BEAUTIFUL! ❤❤ . Curvy isn't better than skinny & skinny isn't better than curvy🙅🏻 They're different, that's it! STOP COMPARING YOUR BODY TO OTHERS! I was born with this body and I'm proud of it. Now go be proud of your body!❤ Raise your hand if you think all bodies are beautiful!🙋🏻 #imreswarriors
‼️😂OMG I DID A 30 DAY SQUAT CHALLENGE AND LOOK AT THE RESULTS!! 😂😂 (new video is up on my youtube, direct link is in my bio🎥) 💕 . SPOILER: this pic was obviously PHOTOSHOPPED😅 Anyway I do want to share a serious message. What I've noticed is that many girls and women give up on their fitness journey because they don't see huge and quick changes like in this picture. 😶 . I often get messages from girls saying they feel like giving up because they aren't seeing changes yet after 2 weeks. ⁉️2 WEEKS⁉️ I know that results can keep you motivated but we also have to be realistic. Your body won't drastically change in a super short amount of time. Especially not if you're following a plan without understanding what you're doing. 🤷🏻♀️ . Yes you can make major changes but that takes patience, hard work and dedication. Remember that if you want to transform your body you need to change your LIFESTYLE! Those "quick fixes" being promoted online usually don't work, are unhealthy or you'll gain back all the weight as soon as you get back to living your normal life. 😢 . You CAN transform your body but to do so you need to UNDERSTAND what you're doing. Do you really want to live THE REST OF YOUR LIFE following some guide or mealplan?? If you understand what you're doing you can easily make a plan which works for you! . A new video is up on my youtube explaining the basics of losing weight, which diet you should follow and if diet is more important than training. Go check it out! Direct link is in my bio. 😘 . I'll make one about gaining weight (growing that booty) too if you're interested! I strongly believe thay knowledge is power. So start learning and become the one in control of your own life! . Don't believe everything you see on social media🙅🏻My pictures have been used too to promote weird pills I didn't use and claiming to have been achieved in a short amount of time. 🙄 Real progress takes time and hard work but you're worth it! You don't need to change though, realise how beautiful you already are!!❤❤ Now get out there and follow your dreams! . Grab your bowl of popcorn cause there will be people who don't read the caption and their comments will be popcorn worhty🙄🍿
‼️DIFFERENT KIND OF "KEEP IT REAL"‼️ I know some people are all done with the "keep it real" pictures so I thought I'd try a new one😅 I find this one kinda hilarious🙈chilling by the pool instagram vs real life👙 . Anyone familiar with the concept of having all "normal" legs when you're standing but as soon as you sit down they transform into huge piles of meat?🍖😂 Why is it that those 2 sticks we use to walk expand to the size of Texas whenever they touch a chair?😅 . This is the most NORMAL thing ever yet us girls seem to be so self conscious about it😔 Hello! Your legs are being pushed against a surface, they are supposed to expand! This doesn't mean you're fat🙅🏻 Even muscle will just look like a huge shapeless pile of meat when there's no flexing involved🍖 If you don't want your legs to expand maybe invest in stone legs!⛰⛏ I'd choose marble ones💁🏻😂 . We've just lost touch with reality because on the internet all we see are those freaking hot dog legs🌭 I am guilty of posting those too! Yet even I wondered on my last vacay why my legs were so "big" when I sat down. 😅 . Thought I'd take a good comparison pic and I'm pretty sure I've got a hernia now😅 Creating that thighgap & skinny legs feel was real hard😵 I had to arch my back like crazy, hold my legs up (serious ab work was involved) and had to sit on the edge of the pool which caused me to almost fall. Both my camera & I would have drowned in the sadness of insta perfection (I would survive the water though, I can swim!🙆🏻) To people who do sit like this in real life; I admire your core strenght & willpower! . Yep, that's the truth behind poolside hotdog pics. Truth be told I'd much rather sit like that right pic whilst enjoying an actual hotdog🌭 What is your fave poolside snack? Kinda wanted to hold a piece of watermelon whilst taking this but it turns out that's only for advanced instagram posing😅 I couldn't hold myself up, flex them abs, hold a watermelon & take pics at the same time😂 Guess I better start practicing for my next vacay!💁🏻 . Ps. I don't think there's anything wrong with the way my legs look in the pic on the right. Just showing you the difference! 🌭 vs 🍖 = both yummy🙆🏻
💡THE DIFFERENCE LIGHTING CAN MAKE!💡Do you ever feel pretty happy with your body one moment, but then you see yourself in different lighting and suddenly those happy feelings fade away and insecurity hits you?😔 NOT NECESSARY AT ALL!🙅🏻 . Let me tell you one thing; it's 100% normal that your body looks different when the lighting changes. It happens to all of us since we simply can't bring that "perfect" lighting around with us. The reason why it seems like all "insta models" do look "amazing" all the time is just cause they only post pictures with lighting that they like🤷🏻♀️ . I like my body equally in these pictures, simply cause both are my body and both are beautiful💕 Ok except for the fact that my eyes make me look like a demon on the left😅 It's probably cause I'd died from flexing too hard😂 . I used to get upset if my abs didn't show in pics but now I know it's just simple physics. In the left picture there's an artificial light shining so bright that most shades dissapear💡 on the right there's only natural light leaving room for shades which give that definition💁🏻 . Whether or not your definition will show is all about the brightness and angle of the light source!!!💡☀️ . Know that your body is beautiful in all lights, all shapes, all colors and just all everything! Own your body for it's the only one you'll ever have!❤ . Oh and for the caption obviouses; yes these are different pictures but they were taken at the same time of the day. I'm flexing in both and my pose is the same. As far as it's possible to stand exactly the same way though😅 Sadly I don't have an assistant so I really did have to move myself to turn on that light💡 🤷🏻♀️ . Anyway, to all my lovely girls who think they need to be perfect all the time; YOU ALREADY ARE! Abs or no abs, big butt or small butt, tiny or tall, you are beautiful!❤ You don't need that perfect lighting🙅🏻 GO SHINE YOUR OWN LIGHT!✨💕 WHO'S READY TO SHINE??🙋🏻🙋🏼🙋🏽 TAG YOUR SHINE BUDDY!👯
"GOALS" VS "FATROLLS" 👀 To anyone who calls me "goals" or "perfection" when they see that left picture or other pictures of me on insta: just know that if this left picture is your "goal" the right one should be too!!! Both me, both beautiful and only taken minutes apart. So this is actually GOALS VS GOALS!! ✨ . 🎥New video is up on my Youtube called "can you get rid of all skinfold & fatrolls?" Make sure you watch it if you've been feeling a bit down because whenever you sit rolls show up. Direct link is in my bio!😘 . If instagram was a river and you went fishing the main thing you'd catch would be "flattering pictures" & "flexed bodies"🐟🐟 Realise that you only see part of someone when you scroll through their account! 👀 . When I look at these pictures I see a beautiful girl in both of them!✨ It took me years though to learn to accept my body the way it is and I'm still learning to love it more every single day!❤ . So why do we mainly post pictures like the left one? I think everyone has their own reason. It could be insecurity but it could also be to show off hard work!👊🏼 . In the end we all need to learn that we are beautiful no matter what! A year ago I would have instantly deleted that picture on the right💔 And now? Do you see that giant smile? It's me smiling at myself in the mirror. I could see every roll, fold or whatever and thought; "you know what girl? You are beautiful!" ❤️ . Don't let some rolls hold you back in life!🙅🏻 Only avoid going to parties cause you're at home eating cinnamon rolls, not because of some silly fatrolls! . . Showing you a very realistic shapecheck in my Youtube video without hiding any rolls or folds. Damn even pulling them rolls so hard that they bounce back when I let go of them. Should have slow motioned that part! Would have been hilarious!😂😂 . Know that you don't need to lose weight or reach that "goal body" to be beautiful🙅🏻 YOU ARE ALREADY BEAUTIFUL! Open your eyes and see how amazing you are! I wanna see you shine! I want you to see your own beauty! Walk to that mirror and tell yourself; I AM BEAUTIFUL!❤️❤️ . (Maybe also tell your mum that she's beautiful since it's mothersday!)🙈
🚫PHOTOSHOP🚫 Transforming your body using training & diet takes years yet some photo shop only takes seconds. We live in a world with beauty "standards". I don't have a tiny waist and huge hips and it always made me feel kinda insecure. Lots of us feel the pressure to look like the people we see in magazines. . And yes some of the pictures we see as "goals" were made with photoshop. But does that mean everything is photoshop? NO! I'm getting real tired of this hype to say that all that's different from our own body must be photoshop. Guess what? There are people with a body like this right picture. There are people with naturally huge butts & tiny waists. I'm just not one of them. Does not matter though cause I've still gotten tons of "photoshop" comments under certain pictures . . Scroll back on my account and you'll find pics of me showing how much lighting or posture can change your appearance. Lots of people found this difficult to believe so then it must be photoshopped🙄 Yes, there's a filter but the shape of my body has not been altered. Just because something seems unreal to you doesn't always mean it's fake . . What you say on the internet has an impact on others. Imagine a girl with a naturally tiny waist and huge butt always getting comments that she uses photoshop even though she doesn't. That must suck right? Imagine an insecure girl using photoshop to look "prettier". Commenting that she is "still ugly as fuck" might indeed make her stop using photoshop. She'll get plastic surgery now . . People will always be doing things we don't agree with or simply don't understand. But does that really affect your life? Let's try to be kind to eachother. Hate won't make this world a better place 🙅🏻 . I know you probably thought that this post would be a rant on how there are "idiots" using photoshop but it isn't. Guess what? In real life you will also come across people who seem "perfect". And fuck, that's not photoshop. Work on your selfconfidence and know that you are gorgeous too! Someone elses beauty is not the absence of your own. As long as you are happy being you it shouldn't really matter what others are doing! YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL!❤
So I posted a pic of the difference between me standing and me sitting a while ago and I got some real badass comments🤔 I got called "fat", "ugly" and was even told that "real" fitgirls don't look like this right pic when they sit down🙄 🤦🏻♀️ ✨ First of all: being fit has very little to do with how you look. Having a low fatpercentage does not mean someone is fit or healthy🙅🏻 It goes the other way around too. Not having a low fatpercentage does NOT mean you can't be fit. There is no standard for being fit. We can all be fit in our own way! Find a way of being fit that makes you happy!🏋🏻♀️⛹🏻♀️🚴🏽♀️🏊🏼♀️ ✨ Then for the people who said they do not have any kind of "rolls" when they sit: we all have a skin. Your skin is your biggest organ and keeps your other organs together whilst keeping bacteria etc out. Your skin is flexible so you can MOVE🙆🏻 Being flexible also means that if you push it certain ways it rolls up a bit. Be thankful for those skinrolls! Without them you'd have to stay put in one place your entire life and probably die a lonely death. Cause no, your other inflexible friends can't move either😅 🙈 ✨ . When I sit up straight and flex I don't have any rolls. When I slouch, round my shouders and back I do have some tiny rolls. I'd rather call them skinfolds though. I'll be honest: I don't really have a huge pouch. For "normal" people standards I actually have little fat on my belly. Then again, for bodybuilding standards my fatpercentage is NOT that low at all🤷🏻♀️ . ✨ There is no such thing as a perfect body. Your goals depend on what kinda people you surround yourself with and look up to👀 You might look at yourself and think you're "too fat" whereas someone else looks at you and wishes one day they will look like you. Learn to love yourself no matter what! You won't find happiness in having your goal body🙅🏻 You have to find happiness within yourself!💕 ✨ There will always be people who won't like you. But guess what? There will also ALWAYS be people who LOVE you! Become your own biggest fan. See how amazing you are and suddenly you'll turn into "goals" yourself! I believe in you, now believe in yourself too!👊🏼❤❤
🚨Spoiler alert🚨 I did not pull down my shorts, they are at the same height in all these pictures!! Look at the distance between my shorts and bellybutton🙈 IT'S ALL ABOUT POSTURE!! ✨ So how is this even possible? On the left picture I'm completely pushing my hips forwards and my back & shoulders are rounded. Due to this my boobs get pushed towards my belly button. Slouching is defenitely bad posture and can cause serious health issues! Honestly, I think this is how we all look coming out of the changing room when your mum forced you to try on something ridiculous😂 ✨ "Natural" posture me is just chilling😎 No weird pose, no overarching or slouching🙅🏻 Just standing proud an standing tall! I mean, look at that happy face! Standing like this takes me little to no effort but does force my core to engage😌 ✨ Than we have posed me💁🏻 No time to smile cause damn this pose is hard work😅 Flexing my abs and arching that back so much we might as well turn it into a slide for them kids to play on🙈 Because of the arched back my abs are more visible and the distance between my shorts & sportsbra looks bigger . ✨ Since I've posted something similar before I know people are gonna say; "even when posing I look like the pic on the left"🤔 Let me tell you something THIS IS NOT ABOUT HAVING ABS OR A "THIGHGAP"🙅🏻 EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU LOOKS BETTER WITH PROPER POSTURE!! You go get the best out of YOUR body by OWNING it! Be proud!! 👯 ✨ Look at left pic me👀 Honestly, I kinda look like a serial killer who just layed eyes upon its next victim. Why? The rounded back & neck make it almost impossible to look up. Instead of trying to hide behind "closed" body language try to stand proud and tall! You deserve to be seen! YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL!!❤❤ ✨ New blogpost about posture is up! Direct link to my fb is in my bio. You'll find the link there👀You definitely don't want to miss this one. Ended it with my worst joke/pun ever😂😭 #gettingworseeverysingleday #proudofitthough 💁🏻 Also yes, thank you for letting me know this "dumb ass bitch" made a spelling mistake🙄 People who also have dyslexia will understand😓 #nevergetitright #evenwhenyoudoublecheck
Еще по этой теме
🚨Spoiler alert🚨 I did not pull down my shorts, they are at the same height in all these pictures!! Look at the distance between my shorts and bellybutton🙈 IT'S ALL ABOUT POSTURE!! ✨ So how is this even possible? On the left picture I'm completely pushing my hips forwards and my back & shoulders are rounded. Due to this my boobs get pushed towards my belly button. Slouching is defenitely bad posture and can cause serious health issues! Honestly, I think this is how we all look coming out of the changing room when your mum forced you to try on something ridiculous😂 ✨ "Natural" posture me is just chilling😎 No weird pose, no overarching or slouching🙅🏻 Just standing proud an standing tall! I mean, look at that happy face! Standing like this takes me little to no effort but does force my core to engage😌 ✨ Than we have posed me💁🏻 No time to smile cause damn this pose is hard work😅 Flexing my abs and arching that back so much we might as well turn it into a slide for them kids to play on🙈 Because of the arched back my abs are more visible and the distance between my shorts & sportsbra looks bigger . ✨ Since I've posted something similar before I know people are gonna say; "even when posing I look like the pic on the left"🤔 Let me tell you something THIS IS NOT ABOUT HAVING ABS OR A "THIGHGAP"🙅🏻 EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU LOOKS BETTER WITH PROPER POSTURE!! You go get the best out of YOUR body by OWNING it! Be proud!! 👯 ✨ Look at left pic me👀 Honestly, I kinda look like a serial killer who just layed eyes upon its next victim. Why? The rounded back & neck make it almost impossible to look up. Instead of trying to hide behind "closed" body language try to stand proud and tall! You deserve to be seen! YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL!!❤❤ ✨ New blogpost about posture is up! Direct link to my fb is in my bio. You'll find the link there👀You definitely don't want to miss this one. Ended it with my worst joke/pun ever😂😭 #gettingworseeverysingleday #proudofitthough 💁🏻 Also yes, thank you for letting me know this "dumb ass bitch" made a spelling mistake🙄 People who also have dyslexia will understand😓 #nevergetitright #evenwhenyoudoublecheck