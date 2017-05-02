Это нормально! Честный целлюлит пышной модели всколыхнул Сеть

Английская модель категории plus size Софи Тернер «раскачала» Сеть публикацией своих снимков с неотретушированным в кадре телом. Интернет-пользователи разделились на два лагеря, споря о том, нормально ли это - гордиться своим целлюлитом.
На снимках, которые обнародовала пышка Софи Тернер, на ее бедрах и ягодицах отчетливо заметен целлюлит. По словам Софи,
она сама при виде этих фото была поначалу сильно огорчена. Но, подумав немного, пришла к выводу, что ей нужно изменить идеалистичное восприятие внешнего вида и осознать, что целлюлит - это нормально.
Рассуждения модели на этот счет вызвали резонанс и породили горячие споры об уместности и эстетичности подобных изображений. По мнению недовольных, Тернер, хоть и совершила героический для женщины поступок, ее мнение позволяет мириться с лишним весом и не воспринимать его как проблему, что неправильно.
Но Софи призывает всех прекратить воспринимать целлюлит как нечто отвратительное и постыдное.
«Мы все хотим иметь гладкую сияющую кожу, но, дамы, целлюлит - это естественно для нас. У меня он появился в 12 лет, что нормально.
Прожив с этими бугорками на теле 10 лет, я осознала, что это мое тело и я его должна любить в любом виде. Целлюлит — это нормально! И я люблю каждый бугорок и складочку на моем большом теле»,
- ответила она хейтерам.
I done a photoshoot yesterday And these are some behind the scenes pictures - I was angry when I seen this pic because Of my cellulite - It was on my mind but why should it ? I am more than #cellulite I am more than the #bellyrolls and the #backfat and #celluliteisnormal !! It’s natural for us ladies to have cellulite and we need to stop seeing it as disgusting or ugly. Yes we all want smooth skin but we also need to accept reality! I’ve had cellulite since I was about 12 which is normal. After living with something for a decade it’s all apart of being me! And I’m still learning to love it and not hate it- it’s a slow road to #selflove but it’s the best thing you can do for your confidence and mental health 😊❤️
#selfcaresunday - today I was reading through your lovely messages and one girl mentioned - " it's easy for you to be bopo ( body positive) since you've got the perfect hourglass shape" so let me address this in today's post ... Yes I am hourglass and I love it and very grateful for my shape but does that mean I can't be bopo because I'm hourglass ? Of course not ! Anyone can love themselves and that's the whole point in the #bopo community ! A lot of my pics are me posing at my best angle and standing a bit taller to come across more ... sucked in and a tighter body I guess... but we all want to look bomb for our pics💁🏼 Today's pics are me straight out of my shower in my granny pants ( but of course Victoria's Secret ones so it's still cute right ?) and my only bra which isn't pushing my tits up to another 2 cup sizes - this is the real me about 85% of my life this is me - I only wear makeup if I'm going out, I chill in my house most days in my undies, dressing gown or pjs- I have cellulite, I have scars from when I was depressed and I have lotsa rolls on my tummy and my back and I'm sooooo damn blind so I always have my specs on in my house too - when I go out I love making an effort and being the best version of me but this is me as well and maybe not at my best but this is me when I'm happy and chilled and I'm so proud of myself for being able to share pics like this with you and not be ashamed ! We are ALL perfectly imperfect and to the people who will talk about this in their group chats and slate me, laugh at me, judge me, comment on me, tell me I'm unhealthy or promoting obesity - shut the fuck up and keep being a fan bitch 🙌🏼👙
Let's talk about cellulite 🙌🏻 this picture was taken around a month ago and I wasn't going to upload it because not everyone agrees with what I'm trying to say- just remember if you can't say anything nice don't say anything😌 I am normally very confident in how I look and I can accept my cellulite as it's part of being a women and every girl I know has it as it's fucking normal !! Anyway I was in new look trying on swimsuits and couldn't help looking at myself cringing at my cellulite as you can see in the pictures I am not perfect however I had never seen it this severe before which is why I was in shock so as you do I snapped pictures 😂 The lighting in changing rooms is crap since it is a direct light above you in a cramped area so it highlights all our flaws and it isn't flattering. I was really down about this and I shouldn't be as when I look at myself outside the changing room I'm Happy and proud of my body I love having curves and I want others to see that and be confident too❤️ what I'm trying to say is bad lighting shouldn't determine how you think of yourself! I'm not always happy with my body and I don't believe every girl can be - we all have bad days! But I do try to love it as much as I can! This day really knocked my confidence back but I won't let it bring me down for more than a day- I'm going on holiday in a couple of days and I'm going to rock my bikinis and show off my curves and cellulite. This is my #bikinibody 😂🙌🏻 and for everyone who supports me and likes my posts Thank you so much you all mean so much to me and I really appreciate the love as you make me feel even better about myself ❤️❤️
SWIPE ↔️Do you ever take pics and look back at them thinking "why did no one tell me I look so shit" I do this all the time and I'm learning not to. Yesterday I went a walk along the boardwalk at Coney Island and took pictures knowing I had shorts on ( which is the first time in years ) no makeup on and hair scraped up - in other words my definition of me saying "idgaf today"- I have very visible cellulite, my ass doesn't look as round as it does in jeans, my stomach pushes my shorts out and when I walk I can't help but notice the jiggle in my thighs. Some people may not approve but at the end of the day my thighs are strong af and they are part of my structure - thick thighs run in my family and the reason I've had issues with mines is cause my family members have always said negative things about theirs so it's made me believe I need to slim down! one day I'll make sure my daughter knows not to be ashamed of them and I hope you can too! ❤️ #thickthighlife