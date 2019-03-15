Аппетитная красавица-модель не стесняется своих растяжек и целлюлита
28-летняя модель plus size британского происхождения Искра Лоуренс - одна из самых востребованных красавиц в фэшн-индустрии. За ее Instagram-аккаунтом следят 4,4 миллиона поклонников со всего мира.
Как можно заметить, аппетитная звезда мира моды не стесняется публично демонстрировать то, что скрывают многие дамы - растяжки и целлюлит.
Искра часто делится в соцсетях кадрами, на которых она запечатлена в бикини и нижнем белье. Смотрите, какой бодипозитив!
I get excited by lots of things in life including 🍔 and today I’m buzzing that my podcast with my gf @jennakutcher (fellow @aerie fam) is live! 🙌 I’ve popped the link in my bio so you can have a listen and hopefully me opening up and sharing all about my journey to this point career, confidence and trying to live my best life (may involve half naked 🍔 eating sessions) May inspire you. Because life is yours and you have the power to make it what you dream of ❤️ I’m wondering what are your dreams? 😍
Back in the 305 2nyt for swim week with @aerie Who’s around and what’s going on???💃💃💃 Ps love your booty regardless of its size, lumps and bumps, tiger stripes, scars, soft, firm, flat, round, dimply or smooth. It’s yours and it’s the only cushion you really need😂 #allbootysmatter #naturalskininallitsglory #Godcreatedallbuttsequally #celebrateyourbody #Imperfectlyperfect #squats #thankyouforalwaysstickingwithmebooty #iknowmyangles #yesigotmarksfromsittingdown #andnoIwontphotoshop #aeriereal #unretouched because we’re already good enough
How I’m walking to mans when I see him next 😈🐯 . And here’s your video director credit @nataliegage_ and flash lighting @becmacfie 😂😂😂 your sisters always got your back, or should I say half naked self in your @aerie undies in your hotel corridor🤷♀️😝 . Bandeau + undie @aerie Coat @houseofcb #aeriereal #youreadyboo ? #missyou #feelingmyself #confidence #idontknowwhyithinkthisisnormal #loveaslowmo