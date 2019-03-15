Пт, 15.03.2019
Аппетитная красавица-модель не стесняется своих растяжек и целлюлита
Роскошный бодипозитив!

ФОТО: Ekrānuzņēmums

28-летняя модель plus size британского происхождения Искра Лоуренс - одна из самых востребованных красавиц в фэшн-индустрии. За ее Instagram-аккаунтом следят 4,4 миллиона поклонников со всего мира.

Как можно заметить, аппетитная звезда мира моды не стесняется публично демонстрировать то, что скрывают многие дамы - растяжки и целлюлит.

Искра часто делится в соцсетях кадрами, на которых она запечатлена  в бикини и нижнем белье. Смотрите, какой бодипозитив!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on

