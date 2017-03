В Австралии циклон Дебби разбросал акул по лужам

"The sun did not shine. It was too wet to play. So we sat in the house all that...". Wait a minute! If we put our togs on we can play all day!... or until the parents spot us. 😀😀 #itsfuntohavefunbutyouhavetoknowhow #trampolining #kidsgetyourbuttsinside #raindepression #cyclonedebbie #4017fun

A post shared by i.ride.xco (@iridexco) on Mar 29, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT