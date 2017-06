Шведская «живая Барби» шокировала снимком до пластики: вот где куколка!

Since I am still recovering I might as well share a picture from the past. Here is a shot I did with my Frankie @evooftime. Every chapter have its own beauty. We do what we do for many reasons. For me it is about being creative. Just as a painting, a photo is art, and art is not always about being pretty or beautiful it is about being creative and passionate, loving your work and the process of creating. Now think about that before you write why did she do it?! #transformation #art #natural #beauty #doll #project #pink #girl #body

