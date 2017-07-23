Блондинки вновь повержены! В Америке выбрали королеву красоты

23-летняя Кара Мунд из Северной Дакоты стала обладательницей титула «Мисс Америка». По информации Hollywood Life, представительница этого штата одержала победу в национальном конкурсе красоты впервые в истории.
Сама красотка уже прокомментировала свою победу.
«О боже! Мне так приятно, это такая честь! Я очень благодарна всем, кто смотрел конкурс «Мисс Америка«!» - отметила она на опубликованном в Twitter видео.
Your #MissAmerica 2018 Cara Mund sends a message right after being crowned! 👑 pic.twitter.com/bKDePgQrjH— Cara Mund (@MissAmerica) 11 сентября 2017 г.
Известно, что девушка учится в престижном колледже в Лиги плюща (ассоциация восьми частных американских университетов, расположенных в семи штатах на северо-востоке США. - Прим ред.).
Она изучает бизнес и предпринимательство в Брауновском университете. Кроме того, Кара занимается танцами и уделяет время благотворительности.
Ранее Кара Мунд говорила о своем намерении заняться политикой и стать первой женщиной-губернатором Северной Дакоты.
7 years ago I represented the great state of North Dakota at Miss America's Outstanding Teen. Little did I know how much my outstanding teen experience would shape my college goals, future aspirations, and the woman I have become. Today I have the honor of returning to Orlando but this time as Miss North Dakota! Congratulations to each of the Outstanding Teen contestants. You never know where your dreams will take you❤️ #missamericaorientation #MissND #MissAmerica #OutstandingTeen #missamericaoutstandingteen #NDLegendary #northdakota
As a Business, Entrepreneurship, and Organizations graduate, I love innovation! I am honored that as #MissNorthDakota, Honeycomb Sound LLC has excitedly provided its cutting edge wireless Bluetooth Speakers to each of the 2018 #MissAmerica National Contestants! This Honeycomb Speaker reflects a new audio speaker direction in terms of both style and innovation. #HoneycombSound