Блондинки вновь повержены! В Америке выбрали королеву красоты

7 years ago I represented the great state of North Dakota at Miss America's Outstanding Teen. Little did I know how much my outstanding teen experience would shape my college goals, future aspirations, and the woman I have become. Today I have the honor of returning to Orlando but this time as Miss North Dakota! Congratulations to each of the Outstanding Teen contestants. You never know where your dreams will take you❤️ #missamericaorientation #MissND #MissAmerica #OutstandingTeen #missamericaoutstandingteen #NDLegendary #northdakota

A post shared by Cara Mund (@cara_mund) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT