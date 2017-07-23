Меню
Блондинки вновь повержены! В Америке выбрали королеву красоты

Русский TVNET/topnews.ru
Фото: AP/Scanpix

23-летняя Кара Мунд из Северной Дакоты стала обладательницей титула «Мисс Америка». По информации Hollywood Life, представительница этого штата одержала победу в национальном конкурсе красоты впервые в истории.

Сама красотка уже прокомментировала свою победу.

«О боже! Мне так приятно, это такая честь! Я очень благодарна всем, кто смотрел конкурс «Мисс Америка«!» - отметила она на опубликованном в Twitter видео.

Известно, что девушка учится в престижном колледже в Лиги плюща (ассоциация восьми частных американских университетов, расположенных в семи штатах на северо-востоке США. - Прим ред.).

Она изучает бизнес и предпринимательство в Брауновском университете. Кроме того, Кара занимается танцами и уделяет время благотворительности.

Ранее Кара Мунд говорила о своем намерении заняться политикой и стать первой женщиной-губернатором Северной Дакоты.

