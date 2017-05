В Нью-Йорке арестовали проводившего акцию голышом художника из России

Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich has been arrested and put in prison after performing the 5th episode of his Foundling series at Met Gala in New York last night. He is now under criminal lawsuit. Here is the video of what happened https://vimeo.com/215636746 thanks to all the people who are yet not to be named- dear friends and family- who are being of support through the performance and the further events #metgala #foundling @metgala2017 #fyodorpavlovandreevich #performance #performanceart

