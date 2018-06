Стало известно, кто получит звезды на Аллее славы в 2019 году

This just in: Chairman of the Walk Of Fame Selection Committee #VinDiBona, Walk Of Famer #EllenK, #LeronGubler of the Hollywood Chamber announced #WalkOfFameClass2019. Congratulations to all the stars! See the list of honorees on https://t.co/r5BLCQv7Ax https://t.co/rxT4KqAj5y pic.twitter.com/YQBzvmadww— Hollywood Chamber (@HollywoodArea) June 25, 2018