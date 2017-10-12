LAT
«Мисс мира 2017» стала 20-летняя индианка: смотрите, какая красавица!

Фото: AP/ScanPix

В китайском городе Санья прошел финал конкурса «Мисс мира 2017», который стартовал еще 20 октября. В состязании принимали участие девушки из 118 стран в возрасте от 18 до 26 лет. В итоге главный титул и корону победительницы получила 20-летняя Мануши Чхиллар из Индии, сообщается на странице конкурса в Facebook.

В пятерку финалисток вошли представительницы Англии, Индии, Мексики, Франции и Кении. К слову, россиянка Полина Попова оказалась в числе лучших десяти участниц, однако дальше пройти не смогла.

По итогам всех состязаний

титул «Мисс мира 2017» завоевала индианка Мануши Чхиллар, которая получила заветную корону из рук своей предшественницы - «Мисс мира 2016» пуэрториканки Стефани Дель Валле.

Второе место в этом престижнейщем конкурсе красоты заняла Андреа Меза из Мексики, а третье - британка Стефани Хилл.

Известно, что

Мануши Чхиллар учится в медицинском колледже, увлекается танцами и театром и, как и многие девушки ее возраста, ведет свой аккаунт в Instagram,

на который подписаны уже более 250 тысяч человек.

