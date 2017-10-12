«Мисс мира 2017» стала 20-летняя индианка: смотрите, какая красавица!

#Repost @missindiaorg (@get_repost) ・・・ Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this beautiful gown! What a stunning creation ❤. Fashion director @rockystarofficial Associate stylist @stylestashofficial Photography by Kenneth Matthews #MissWorld2017 #ManushiChhillar

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Nov 18, 2017 at 11:22am PST