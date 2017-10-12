«Мисс мира 2017» стала 20-летняя индианка: смотрите, какая красавица!

В китайском городе Санья прошел финал конкурса «Мисс мира 2017», который стартовал еще 20 октября. В состязании принимали участие девушки из 118 стран в возрасте от 18 до 26 лет. В итоге главный титул и корону победительницы получила 20-летняя Мануши Чхиллар из Индии, сообщается на странице конкурса в Facebook.
В пятерку финалисток вошли представительницы Англии, Индии, Мексики, Франции и Кении. К слову, россиянка Полина Попова оказалась в числе лучших десяти участниц, однако дальше пройти не смогла.
По итогам всех состязаний
титул «Мисс мира 2017» завоевала индианка Мануши Чхиллар, которая получила заветную корону из рук своей предшественницы - «Мисс мира 2016» пуэрториканки Стефани Дель Валле.
Второе место в этом престижнейщем конкурсе красоты заняла Андреа Меза из Мексики, а третье - британка Стефани Хилл.
Известно, что
Мануши Чхиллар учится в медицинском колледже, увлекается танцами и театром и, как и многие девушки ее возраста, ведет свой аккаунт в Instagram,
на который подписаны уже более 250 тысяч человек.
Good morning everyone 💕 Zhou Shan Hao! Today is the finale of the 67th @missworld ! I cannot express how happy I am to be a part of this journey. I have met so many beautiful people and made great memories. Can’t wait for all of you to witness the show the whole team has worked so hard to put together!
Talent finals yesterday! What a treat to watch all the stunning performances! It’s so inspiring how much talent @missworld has ❤️ Congratulations Miss World Malta on winning Talent Fast Track. You were amazing and I’m so happy for you. Go yellow team! @missworld #manushichhillar #missworld #officialmobstar #missworld #missworldindia #manushichhillar #MW2017 #RoadToMissWorld #BeautyWithAPurpose #India #China #Sanya
Wearing this beautiful saree by @manishmalhotra05 @mmalhotraworld 💕for my interview at @missworld I absolutely loved it! The saree made me feel like I took my entire country to the interview but it’s modern touch is what describes Indian women today. @missworld #manushichhillar #missworld #officialmobstar #missworld #missworldindia #manushichhillar #MW2017 #RoadToMissWorld #BeautyWithAPurpose #India #China #Sanya
Diet Tips of The Day from @nmami.agarwal !! If fitness is your thing then... 1. Don't skip breakfast: Skipping breakfast increases hunger pangs by the end of the day. 2. Eat regular meals and use smaller plates: Eating regular meals helps to reduce the temptation to snack on food that is high in fat and sugar. 3. Avoid sugar, especially refined sugar. Wearing @adidaswomen Miss World #MissWorld #MissWorldIndia #MW2017 #ManushiChhillar #Manushi4MissWorld
Head to Head Challenge Episode 9 - Group 9 Vote for #India There are three ways to vote 1. Click "Vote For Me" on the contestant's page of the Miss World Website - www.missworld.com 2. Like Miss World - India Facebook page 3. Follow and Vote me on the MobStar App Spread the word!!! Manushi Chhillar #ManushiChhillar #MissWorld #MissWorldIndia #Manushi4MissWorld #MW2017
Today I would want to tell you guys a little about the Hotel that we are staying in - Phoenix Island resort in Visit Sanya Did You Know? Phoenix Island Resort Sanya is located in the heart of picturesque Phoenix Island, with a height of 99.8 meters. It is China's first five-star resort hotel on the coastline. Such impeccable service & Delicious food this place serves! We are truly in for a royal treatment Thank you Miss World organization for making us feel so special! #MissWorld #MissWorldIndia #Manushi4MissWorld #ManushiChhillar
Hello Sanya! What an enthusiastic welcome we had yesterday at the parade🎊 Wearing @nanditathirani Jewellery @edesigns_mumbai and @motifsbysurabhididwania Styled by @stylestashofficial Fashion Director @rockystarofficial #MissWorld2017 #MissWorld #MW2017 #ManushiChhillar #OfficialMobstar #India #China #BeautyWithAPurpose #Sanya
I honestly can't express in words how proud I feel wearing the sash of India. Thank you @abujanisandeepkhosla for such a beautiful Indian outfit. Please keep voting for me on MobStar. ❤️✌️ Jewellery by @curiocottagejewelry Styled by @stylestashofficial Fashion director: @rockystarofficial #MissWorld2017 #MissWorld #MW2017 #ManushiChhillar #India #China #MissWorldIndia @missworld
The new Silk Road is bringing China to the whole world! India and China don’t just share a border, our relationship runs to the earliest civilisations. Right from education, medicine, Buddhism, food and clothes, our cultures have made people bond! I am so glad to find a friend in @missworld #China and being from India receiving so much love here makes me feel like home away from home. I hope I get the opportunity to host the Chinese in India soon!
Trust the wait. Embrace the uncertainty. Enjoy the beauty of becoming. When nothing is certain, anything is possible! ✨Hope you all are voting for me on MobStar, keep swiping from Left to Right. Let's do it India! Photography by: Omkar Chitnis Photography Swimwear by: Stella McCartney at Oceaniss Jewellery by: Vasundhara Fine Jewellery Styled by: Sheefa J Gilani Fashion Director: Rockystar Hair and Make Up: Bianca Louzado Creative Make-up & Hair Design #MissWorld2017 #MW2017 #MissWorld Miss World #Manushi4MissWorld #India