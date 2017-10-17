Женщины нелегкой судьбы устроили шоу в пику дефиле Victoria’s Secret

Несмотря на то, что во всем мире набирает популярность бодипозитив, Victoria’s Secret продолжает выпускать на подиум исключительно стройных моделей. Группа энтузиасток решила доказать, что «ангелами» могут стать девушки с далеко не стандартными фигурами, и устроила альтернативное шоу VS.
Незадолго до показа Victoria’s Secret, который прошел в Шанхае 20 ноября, Эшли Грэм опубликовала в своем Instagram фото, на котором она с помощью фотошопа добавила себе «ангельские крылья». Свой поступок известная модель plus size объяснила тем, что
хотела донести до организаторов мероприятия мысль о том, что пора бы им уже отойти от пресловутых стандартов и брать на свои показы моделей с разными фигурыми.
Мнение Эшли разделяет и фитнес-блогер Лекси Скаффиди.
Именно по ее инициативе был организовано шоу, отчасти напоминающее дефиле Victoria's Secret. Модели – девушки с непростыми судьбами и совсем не модельными фигурами. Тессе Снайд в 11 лет был поставлен страшный диагноз — остеосаркома, или рак костей, которым дети болеют крайне редко. Ампутация ноги была единственным способом спасти жизнь девочке.
Сегодня Тесс является мамой двух очаровательных малышей и счастливой женой. Она больше не стесняется своего протеза,
поэтому и согласилась выйти на подиум в короткой пышной юбке и кружевном топе.
At just 11 years old @tessnyder was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma (a form of bone cancer). The only thing that could save her life was to amputate her leg above the knee and she did just that. . - Imagine being in 5th grade and learning of this diagnosis. (What would you do, how would you feel?) . - Imagine not being able to go to school the next year due to your surgery/chemo and then arriving back the following year and getting made fun of because you lost all your hair and walked with a limp. . - Just because this woman lost her leg from cancer doesn’t limit her ability to do anything and live a normal life. . - Now she is happily married to @caseyvsnyder and has 2 adorable kids! . - If you’re struggling in a situation similar to Tessa’s don’t give up or let the bullies bring you down. Dream big, think positive, and know others out there are on your side!! . - We were fortunate to have had this beautiful soul in our recreation of the #victoriassecret fashion show!🙏🏻💜 (click the link in my bio to watch👆🏼) . . . . . . 📷: @shostikiraphotography @tangiblelittlemoments #cancersucks #17yearscancerfree #fightcancer #cancer #nevergiveup #youwillbeokay #fashion #fighter #selflove #loveyourself #loveyourbody #bodyconfidence #vsangel #angel #victoriassecret #model #njmodel #amputeemodel #osteosarcoma #strongwomen #bitesizedfitness #brave #inspiration #strong #bedifferent #wcw #wce #loveher
Еще одна участница — Кэсси Ханстейн — в конце 2015 года попала в больницу после автомобильной аварии со сломанным позвоночником.
Долгие девять месяцев восстанавливающей терапии, и вот Кесси уже не просто на ногах, а дефилирует по-настоящему подиуму.
Короткое платье с перьями и стразами скрывает от посторонних глаз специальный корсет, без которого девушка пока что не может обойтись.
December of 2015, 22 year old @chansteinnn life flashed before her eyes. . - She was a passenger in a car accident that ended up wrapped around a telephone pole. . - She suffered a fractured spine and spent countless months in a brace doing very little and attending countless hours of physical therapy. . - PT suggested that she change her career since she is a hair stylist and on her feet most of the day. . - Instead of just giving up and taking the easy route, she chose to work hard and get her body strong again by eating healthy and working out (swipe to see her body transformation in just 8 months💪🏻) . - She said that “this random incident was an eyeopener to how amazing & strong our bodies really are and how often we take them for granted.” . - LOVE YOUR BODY, no matter what shape or size. (Click the link in my bio to check out our BODY CONFIDENCE FASHION SHOW! 💜👆🏼) . . . . . . 📷: @shostikiraphotography @tangiblelittlemoments #bestrong #fighter #fight #nevergiveup #neversettle #salon #style #workout #work #workhard #loveyourbody #loveyourself #body #life #happy #grateful #cars #fitness #hospital #hair #mua #makeup #hairstylist #wcw #bodyconfidence #victoriassecret #fashion #fashionshow #model #njmodel
Комплект нижнего белья розового цвета представила Джилл. Она — ахондропластический карлик.
Девушка не может купить себе нормальную одежду и не имеет возможности заниматься в спортивном зале наравне со всеми.
Все это не помешало ей выйти на подиум и стать настоящей моделью, пусть всего лишь на один вечер.
One of the beautiful angels that walked in our anti-Victoria’s Secret Fashion show was @jill_ilana !💜 . - @jill_ilana was born an achondroplastic dwarf (the most common of the 300+ types) and is 3”11. . - But being a little person doesn’t hold back this AMAZING individual from living a normal life. . - Something inspiring Jillian said before was that, "I will never know what it’s like to buy a pair of pants that fit me, use all of the gym equipment without difficulty, or walk anywhere without pointing and stares. . - But that’s OKAY. . - Being a dwarf hasn’t stopped me from going to school, driving a car, traveling the world, and overcoming any obstacle that comes my way. And it will NEVER stop me! 👊🏻 . - Quit complaining and start appreciating all that you are blessed with! (click the link in my bio to watch the entire fashion show!👠🧚🏼♀️) . . . . . . . . 📷: @shostikira @tangiblelittlemoments #nevergiveup #angel #victoriassecret #fashionshow #littlepeople #dwarf #model #glamour #instagood #beyourself #bedifferent #runway #dreams #photography #victoriassecretfashionshow #girls #happy #life #smile #inspiration #inspire #workhard #neversaynever #yahoo #buzzfeed #refinery29 #perfectlyme #confidentlybeautiful #women #beyoutiful
У Джули Крэмер была синовиальная саркома (редкая форма рака мягких тканей). Девушке потребовалось три года, чтобы победить страшную болезнь, и сегодня она совершенно здорова.
SWIPE 👈🏻!! WARNING: Some of the images may be graphic, but it’s real life and she’s one of my heroes so it needs to be shown!! . - 3 and a half years ago, 23 year old, @julie_kramer was diagnosed with stage 4 synovial sarcoma (aka rare form of soft-tissue cancer) . - TODAY Julie is cancer FREE and has literally kicked cancer in the ASS! . - If you people think I’m a positive person, Julie is 1000 times more positive and upbeat them I am even after she went through hell and back. . - She’s literally a ray of light that shines all day everyday. (oh and her fiancé @marty_finch is pretty AWESOME too!) . - We were fortunate to have Julie walk as an angel in our body confidence fashion show and she literally killed it!! (I know, she looks like a real @victoriassecret angel right!?!) . - I LOVE this fierce warrior whom I met a few months ago so much!🖤 She is one of the STRONGEST women I know and I have followed her journey since she made it on the @theellenshow a few years back due to her incredible fight! . - CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO TO WATCH THIS GIRL SLAY THE RUNWAY!! . - Lastly, I leave you with this message from Julie herself ~ “I never thought I took life for granted until I was diagnosed. To be able to see life in a totally different aspect now is incredible and I feel so alive! Life is way too short people. Make sure you don’t sweat the small stuff and do things that truly make you happy! And if you’re ever feeling doubtful of yourself, just remember - life is tough...but so are YOU!” ✨💪🏻#nevergiveup #cancersucks #yolo . . . . #iloveyou #strongwoman #wcw #inspiration #love #gorgeous #victoriassecret #model #angel #synovialsarcoma #cancer #strong #life #happy #smile #vsangel #battle #warrior #selflove #scars #bodyconfidence #fashion #fashionshow #ellen #news #instagram #photography
Организаторы этого мероприятия постарались соблюсти все правила проведения знаменитого шоу — на подиуме были не только модели, но и певцы, исполняющие свои зажигательные композиции.
A {different} kind of @victoriassecret fashion show! 🤘🏻 . - CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO TO WATCH THE “Anti-Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that features 20 women of all shapes, sizes, races, sexualities, and setbacks! 💕🌻 . - Next time someone tells you that you aren’t good enough, you don’t fit the look they want, or you’re not a professional at something, don’t get down on yourself. . - Rather take that comment and use it as motivation to push yourself to go out there and show them that you can do anything you set your mind too!👊🏻 #ibelieveinyou . . . . . . . 📷: @shostikiraphotography @tangiblelittlemoments #victoriassecret #fashionshow #fashion #bedifferent #angel #vsangel #vsfashionshow #sparkle #shine #loveyourbody #loveyourself #beyourself #workhard #nevergiveup #neversettle #bitesizedfitness #youmatter #instagood #photography #art #life #instadaily #women #girl #lovewins #nj #pa #philly #model
We are all {{ d i f f e r e n t }} . - We all look d i f f e r e n t.. . - We were all raised d i f f e r e n t. . - We all have d i f f e r e n t careers. . - We all come from different geographic places. . - BUT..... no matter our differences, we are all HUMANS that were placed on this earth to spread love, kindness, equality, and respect. . - Join us in our #bodyconfidence movement which embraces who you are and shows you how to love yourself! (Click the link in my bio to check out our recreation of the @victoriassecret Fashion show!! Also, there is a link to purchase the “different” shirt in the description! 🖤) . . . . . . 📷: @zuke_rs 😍: @julie_kramer @bitesizedfitness @glam_by_sofi @brina_lovelaughlift @chansteinnn @hexadecimate @biy_makeup_ @ksevo #bedifferent #loveyourbody #loveyourself #girl #women #girlboss #confidentlybeautiful #perfectlyme #different #life #fashion #fashionshow #boss #bossbabe #equality #strongwomen #womenempowerment #girlpower #squadgoals #photography #victoriassecret #vsangel #angel #happy #smile #follow #instadaily #instagood #love
ANGELS can have muscles. . - ANGELS can have stretch marks. . - ANGELS can be any color. . - ANGELS can be any size. . - ANGELS can look however they want to look. . - All they need to have is CONFIDENCE and self love! . - Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be an ANGEL, because you can, and YOU ARE ONE! 💙 . - Click the link in my bio to watch our recreation of the VS Fashion Show!! 👆🏼💋 . . . 📷: @tangiblelittlemoments @shostikiraphotography 💄: @jrlicciardell0 @biy_makeup_ @beautybychelseaa @make_upbyalyssa #loveyourself #flexfriday #fitness #igfitness #fit #beyou #bedifferent #angel #vsangel #victoriassecret #smile #tgif #vsfashionshow #fashion #fashionshow #costume #friday #sparkle #tan #blonde #brunette #selflove #confident #confidentlybeautiful #perfectlyme #women #glitter #photography #bodyconfidencefashionshow
We are a group of {r a n d o m} women who came together to create a body confidence fashion show that will inspire others around the world to “love themselves!” 🙌🏻🌎 . - We all believe in the SAME message that everyone is BEAUTIFUL! . - It doesn’t matter what shape, size, race, or setbacks you may have, you are enough! . - CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO to purchase a “different” crop tank & join our BODY CONFIDENCE movement!! . - The best part is that we are donating 50% of all profits to the @nationalnow1 “love your body” campaign!! 🖤 . - Photographer: @zuke_rs Angels: @julie @bitesizedfitness @hexadecimate @glam_by_sofi @brina_lovelaughlift @chansteinnn @ksevo @biy_makeup_ #bedifferent #loveyourself #beyourself #youmatter #confidentlybeautiful #perfectlyme #bodyconfidence #confidence #confident #women #love #life #happy #fashion #loveyourbody #vsangel #different #instagood #photography #family #lovethem
D I F F E R E N T is beautiful.🖤 . - Let’s be real.... @mourningmoon_sg and I have totally different looks, I dye my hair platinum blonde and get sprays tans where as she rocks the dark hair, light skin, and badass tattoo look . - But WHO CARES??? . - Why do we automatically base whom a person is solely off their looks? . - We both are strong individuals whom have a professional career, awesome family, and loving heart. . - Just because we may have DIFFERENT outside appearances we both are successful women who believe that helping others and promoting being confident in your own skin is what’s most important! . - Next time your about to judge someone that doesn’t look like you, pause for a moment, start a short conversation with that person and then make your assessment.🤘🏻 #bedifferent . . . 📷: @shostikiraphotography @tangiblelittlemoments #loveyourself #bodyconfidence #fashion #fashionshow #love #life #happy #angel #beauty #beautiful #beyourself #beyou #bekind #confidence #confidentlybeautiful #perfectlyme #tattoos #tattoo #spraytan #blonde #vsfashionshow #victoriassecret #women #womenempowerment #selflove #makeadifference #photography #sparkle #friends
She believed she could...so she did. ✨ . - If you want some POSITIVE motivation today... CLICK the link in my bio/story or go to the @bitesizedfitness YouTube or Facebook channel and watch “These girls prove that anyBODY can be a runway angel” 😁🎥🦄 . - Please share with the WORLD so we can get this message out to everyone! 🌎 . . . . 📷: @tangiblelittlemoments @shostikiraphotography 🎥: @domcuch 🎙: @zachmatari @the9ds . . . @theellenshow @seventeen @andreastanley @michprom @refinery29 @the.wing @bossbabe.inc @any.body_co @buzzfeed @buzzfeedstyle @1stphorm @theashleygraham @bodyimagemovement @everybodydeserveslove_ @bodyposipanda @huffpostwomen @nationalnow1 @womenshealthmag @femproject @tessholliday @gabifresh @iisuperwomanii #loveyourbody #confidentlybeautiful #bodyconfidence #buzzfeed #feminist #bodyconfidencefashionshow #fashion #fashionblogger #fashionshow #victoriassecret #women #bitesizedfitness #bedifferent #beyourself #z100 #1stphorm #ellendegeneres #beyou #love #nj #nyc #philly #womenempowerment #positivevibes #bodydiversity