Женщины нелегкой судьбы устроили шоу в пику дефиле Victoria’s Secret

At just 11 years old @tessnyder was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma (a form of bone cancer). The only thing that could save her life was to amputate her leg above the knee and she did just that. . - Imagine being in 5th grade and learning of this diagnosis. (What would you do, how would you feel?) . - Imagine not being able to go to school the next year due to your surgery/chemo and then arriving back the following year and getting made fun of because you lost all your hair and walked with a limp. . - Just because this woman lost her leg from cancer doesn’t limit her ability to do anything and live a normal life. . - Now she is happily married to @caseyvsnyder and has 2 adorable kids! . - If you’re struggling in a situation similar to Tessa’s don’t give up or let the bullies bring you down. Dream big, think positive, and know others out there are on your side!! . - We were fortunate to have had this beautiful soul in our recreation of the #victoriassecret fashion show!🙏🏻💜 (click the link in my bio to watch👆🏼) . . . . . . 📷: @shostikiraphotography @tangiblelittlemoments #cancersucks #17yearscancerfree #fightcancer #cancer #nevergiveup #youwillbeokay #fashion #fighter #selflove #loveyourself #loveyourbody #bodyconfidence #vsangel #angel #victoriassecret #model #njmodel #amputeemodel #osteosarcoma #strongwomen #bitesizedfitness #brave #inspiration #strong #bedifferent #wcw #wce #loveher

