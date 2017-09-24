LAT
22-летняя американка 100+ кг гордо позирует обнаженной: и это бодипозитив?

Фото: instagram.com/jewelzjourney

Бодипозитив с каждым днем все больше набирает обороты: то модель plus size пройдется в нижнем белье по Таймс-сквер, то в продажу поступит календарь со снимками курпулентных девушек. Все это ради того, чтобы доказать, что люди с лишним весом привлекательны и красивы. Вот и 22-летняя Джевелз Мазай устроила откровенную фотосессию, чтобы показать всем, что ее тело прекрасно. Однако с ней согласны далеко не все…

Джевелз Мазай, по ее признанию, всегда ненавидела свое тело.

Все двадцать два года своей жизни она корила себя за лишние килограммы (к слову, американка весит чуть более 100 кг). В подростковом возрасте она перепробовала массу диет, ни одна из которых не привела к желаемым результатам.

Тогда Джевелз махнула рукой и продолжила поглощать в огромных количествах жирное и мучное.

В результате она растолстела настолько, что прохожие на улице стали показывать на нее пальцем и даже выкрикивать издевательские комментарии.

Несмотря на это, Мазай не предпринимала никаких попыток исправить ситуацию.

В конце концов она переборола себя и решила устроить откровенную фотосессию — в знак примирения с собственным телом. Девушка опубликовала снимки в своем Instagram

(за ее жизнью там следят более ста тысяч человек) в надежде на то, что подписчики ее поддержат.

Фолловеры, однако, были не в восторге от увиденного: «Почему бы тебе не начать заботиться о своем здоровье?», «Пора задуматься о похудении, ужас!», «Выглядит неопрятно». Джевелз, похоже, в итоге все-таки обрела уверенность в себе, потому что стала чаще выкладывать снимки в белье, несмотря на критику Интернет-пользователей. Впрочем, находятся и те, кому нравятся аппетитные формы американки.

A post shared by Jewelz M (@jewelzjourney) on

