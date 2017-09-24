22-летняя американка 100+ кг гордо позирует обнаженной: и это бодипозитив?

Бодипозитив с каждым днем все больше набирает обороты: то модель plus size пройдется в нижнем белье по Таймс-сквер, то в продажу поступит календарь со снимками курпулентных девушек. Все это ради того, чтобы доказать, что люди с лишним весом привлекательны и красивы. Вот и 22-летняя Джевелз Мазай устроила откровенную фотосессию, чтобы показать всем, что ее тело прекрасно. Однако с ней согласны далеко не все…
Джевелз Мазай, по ее признанию, всегда ненавидела свое тело.
Все двадцать два года своей жизни она корила себя за лишние килограммы (к слову, американка весит чуть более 100 кг). В подростковом возрасте она перепробовала массу диет, ни одна из которых не привела к желаемым результатам.
Тогда Джевелз махнула рукой и продолжила поглощать в огромных количествах жирное и мучное.
В результате она растолстела настолько, что прохожие на улице стали показывать на нее пальцем и даже выкрикивать издевательские комментарии.
Несмотря на это, Мазай не предпринимала никаких попыток исправить ситуацию.
В конце концов она переборола себя и решила устроить откровенную фотосессию — в знак примирения с собственным телом. Девушка опубликовала снимки в своем Instagram
(за ее жизнью там следят более ста тысяч человек) в надежде на то, что подписчики ее поддержат.
Фолловеры, однако, были не в восторге от увиденного: «Почему бы тебе не начать заботиться о своем здоровье?», «Пора задуматься о похудении, ужас!», «Выглядит неопрятно». Джевелз, похоже, в итоге все-таки обрела уверенность в себе, потому что стала чаще выкладывать снимки в белье, несмотря на критику Интернет-пользователей. Впрочем, находятся и те, кому нравятся аппетитные формы американки.
Every rock that's been thrown at me, I use as a stepping stone. For all the times I was laughed at for being fat, For all the times they told me I was pretty for a big girl, For all the times I've been shammed to lose weight, For all the times I've been called a horrific name, For the 2 times I've had garbage thrown at me from a car window, For the times people have told me to kill myself on Instagram. Each of these rocks and many more lay beneath me, adding another one every single day. As I sit confidently on top, my pile continues to grow, as does the love I have for myself. #bigandblunt 📸 by @mr_baber
📣📣📣 This is what Body Positivity does. It makes moments like this possible. It makes you free. Free to just be you, free to share the wild photo instead of the photo with the better angle and without the double chin. Body positivity helped me realize that a body size, or a number doesnt make you happy. The amount of space you take up doesnt determine your value. This is my body, and ive learned to accept every inch of it and it doesnt matter what you think. That's what body positivity does. 📸 by @craveboudoir #BigandBlunt #bodypositivity #igot99problemsbutmyfataintone #bigarmnoharm #freedom #fuckfatphobia
Two @heyrevelist articles in one day, 🤗 I must be doing something right. They asked me what I thought about using photoshop and being body positive, and this is some of what I had to say. I think to use Photoshop and heavily edit a photo is a personal choice, not one I would make," Mazzei said. "That's only because I want people to see my real body. That's why I model. It's to inspire people to love their bodies, so why would I try to change and alter mine to showcase something that isn't a reality. The link for this @heyrevelist article is my instasnaps! #bigandblunt #photoshop #featured #article #bodypositive #thunderthighs