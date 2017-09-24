22-летняя американка 100+ кг гордо позирует обнаженной: и это бодипозитив?

Every rock that's been thrown at me, I use as a stepping stone. For all the times I was laughed at for being fat, For all the times they told me I was pretty for a big girl, For all the times I've been shammed to lose weight, For all the times I've been called a horrific name, For the 2 times I've had garbage thrown at me from a car window, For the times people have told me to kill myself on Instagram. Each of these rocks and many more lay beneath me, adding another one every single day. As I sit confidently on top, my pile continues to grow, as does the love I have for myself. #bigandblunt 📸 by @mr_baber

A post shared by Jewelz M (@jewelzjourney) on Oct 21, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT