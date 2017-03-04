Небритая красота: фитнесс-блогер целый год не держала бритву в руках

Фитнес-блогер Морган Микенас выставила в сети фотографии с волосатыми ногами и подмышками, и объяснила, почему она год назад забросила бритву и перестала заниматься популярной процедурой.
Последний раз Морган держала бритву в руках в 2016 году, а сейчас она гордо выставляет свои фотогравфии в Инстаграме, где гордо показывает свои волосатые ноги и заросшие подмышки.
It's just nice to embrace the natural beauty that you are.. the beauty that's on the inside AND the outside☺💙 What is beauty anyway? To me... it's to be beautiful before someone else told you what beautiful is supposed to be.. Just as you are, you are beautiful✨💞#bodyhairdontcare #fitness #bodypositive #spreadlove #gratitude #namaste #bethechange #beauty #hairywomen #empowerment #bebold #beyou #loveandlight #positivity #encouragement #onelove #freespirit #effyourbeautystandards #natural #physique #selfcare #selflove #fitnessmodel
Growing up, I just wanted to be like everyone else. I didn't value or understand the beauty in being different at the time. I have found that the things I get criticized for, which is usually being different and just doing my own thing and just being original, is what has made me successful. To me, success is love. Success is helping others and making an impact. Success is loving yourself. Success is loving what you do. Success is loving how you go about facing the challenges that life throws at you, and coming out on the other side better than you were before. Being different is normal. Being different is a good thing! It is what makes you who you are. Being different is freedom. You are one of a kind, and that is your power. Find what makes you stand out. What makes you different? Embrace that and just be happy:) Happy Friday😌🌞💜#befree #spreadlove #bebold #bedifferent #selfcare #positivity #inspireothers #bethechange #unity #weareone #onelove #allnatural #nomakeup #selflove #dreads #success #namaste #gratitude #divine #belovenow #bodyhairdontcare #happyfriday #healing #iloveyou #lovewhatyoudo #inspiration #lifeisbeautiful #passion #word
Девушка объяснила, что она перестала бриться с целью показать свою природную красоту. Морган надоело каждый раз чистить ванну после того, как она освождается от волос.
"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."~Steve Maraboli 🌸✨ Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. ✨💝🤘🏼I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don't shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood
«Я хочу, чтобы никто не стыдился своего вида. Почему я должна осовобдаться от того, что мне дала природа?», - говорит Морган Микенас.
