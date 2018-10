Can’t believe that we lost this beautiful woman ... there are no words for such a lost... We will always remember her as a beautiful, talented and loving person... Our deepest condolences to her family. She will be missed forever.... p.s: This young lady was killed by a driver who hit her deadly, never stop his car and drive away . Hope LAPD will find this murder soon REST IN PEACE Mrs Russian LA 🙏🏻

A post shared by 👑Miss Russian LA👑 (@miss_russian_la) on Oct 16, 2018 at 11:15am PDT