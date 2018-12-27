Королева Елизавета II призналась, что для нее самое важное в жизни
В социальной сети Instagram британская королевская семья опубликовала вдохновляющий пост со словами Елизаветы II, а именно - Ее Величество королева поделилась своими размышлениями о том, что для нее всегда было и остается самым важным в жизни.
Во время рождественских праздников с помощью социальных сетей королева Елизавета II поведала миру, что самым важным в жизни считает веру, семью и дружбу.
Это три вечные ценности, которые существуют вне зависимости от перемен и помогают все выдержать.
Столь же важно для нее и человеческое достоинство. Это путь к пониманию.
“Through the many changes I have seen over the years - faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance” – The Queen, Christmas Broadcast 2018. “Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human-being is always a good first step towards greater understanding. Watch The Queen's Christmas broadcast on TV and online by clicking the link in our bio tomorrow at 3pm GMT. 📷 PA Images
