Королева Елизавета II призналась, что для нее самое важное в жизни
Откровение Ее Величества

Королева Елизавета II на рождественском благотворительном мероприятии

ФОТО: PA/AFP/Scanpix

В социальной сети Instagram британская королевская семья опубликовала вдохновляющий пост со словами Елизаветы II, а именно - Ее Величество королева поделилась своими размышлениями о том, что для нее всегда было и остается самым важным в жизни.

Во время рождественских праздников с помощью социальных сетей королева Елизавета II поведала миру, что самым важным в жизни считает веру, семью и дружбу.

Это три вечные ценности, которые существуют вне зависимости от перемен и помогают все выдержать.

Столь же важно для нее и человеческое достоинство. Это путь к пониманию.

