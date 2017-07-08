В Таллинне впервые за последние 10 лет проходит парад секс-меньшинств

В субботу, 8 июля, в столице Эстонии впервые за последние 10 лет проходит мероприятие Tallinn Pride.
Фестиваль ЛГБТ-культуры Baltic Pride завершается парадом секс-меньшинств. Участники Tallinn Pride после обеда собрались возле Вируских ворот, чтобы провести шествие по улицам Старого города.
Hoi! We are Karl and Sven from the gay travel blog @coupleofmen from Amsterdam. Together with the people of #Tallinn we will take over this account to show you the 9th edition of the colorful Baltic Pride in Tallinn. Join us today to stand up for equal human rights for all people in Estonia and the world. 🌈 #visitestonia #visitallinn #feelingestonia #gaypride #balticpride #tallinnpride #lgbtrights #rainbow #pride ❤️💛💙💚💜