В Таллинне впервые за последние 10 лет проходит парад секс-меньшинств

Tallinas «praids»
 

Tallinas «praids». Фото: AFP/Scanpix

В субботу, 8 июля, в столице Эстонии впервые за последние 10 лет проходит мероприятие Tallinn Pride.

Фестиваль ЛГБТ-культуры Baltic Pride завершается парадом секс-меньшинств. Участники Tallinn Pride после обеда собрались возле Вируских ворот, чтобы провести шествие по улицам Старого города.

Instagram

Niin ketä meitä nyt täällä oli? Äiti, Wilma, mä... 🌈 #Tallinn #BalticPride2017

Публикация от Frans Karkkimaa (@franskarkkimaa)

Instagram

#tallinn #pride #balticpride #tallinnpride #parade #estonia 🇪🇪

Публикация от Marko (@marko_nb)

Instagram

Gathering!

Публикация от Tallinn Pride (@tallinnpride)

Instagram

Instagram


