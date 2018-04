Студентка из Перми признана самой красивой девушкой в мире

Congratulation to the Top 5 winners of Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2018... Winner : Belarus 1st runner up : Russia 2nd runner up: Uzbekistan 3rd runner up: Thailand 4th runner up : Ethiopia We would like to thanks all of our sponsor, associate partner, media, special guests, national directors, team members and international guest for being a part of this successful event. We look forward to more collaboration again next year! #supermodelworldwide#supermodelworldwide2018#supermodel#winners#grandfinale#kingdomofdreams

A post shared by Supermodel Worldwide (@supermodelworldwide) on Mar 30, 2018 at 6:37am PDT