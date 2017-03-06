Впечатляет! Мужчины тоже занимаются голой йогой

Йога - это то, что помогает людям полюбить свое тело и раскрепоститься. Многие последователи этой системы духовных и физических практик чувствуют себя настолько свободно, что предпочитают выполнять упражнения в обнаженном виде.
Активные сторонники голой йоги считают, что
она способствует более тесному контакту человека со всем своим телом, что помогает справиться со стрессом и улучшает общее физическое состояние.
На размещенных порталом «Popsugar» снимках обнаженные мужчины запечатлены в самых разнообразных позах йоги, порой весьма сложных. Это впечатляет!
"Each time the Earth shook It was just to remind her What was solid was always found within" - SN @sarah.norrad _ Weather getting chilly ⛄️ been a bit of a shock so soon, but still naked outside enjoying the ☀️ sun _ #yoga #yogadaily #yogafit #yogastrong #practicemakesprogress #yogaeverydamnday #dailypractice #yogagram #instayoga #yogi #yogainspiration #motivateyourself #yogalover #yogaforlife #yogajourney #yogachallenge #yogacommunity #yogapose #yogaaddict #yoga4growth #myyogalife #practiceandalliscoming #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #yogaeveryday #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #nakedyoga #vyaghrasana
"If I am worth anything later, I am worth something now. For wheat is wheat, even if people think it is a grass in the beginning." - Vincent van Gogh _ lotus 🌸🐮 cow is so fun _ #yoga #yogadaily #yogafit #yogastrong #practicemakesprogress #yogaeverydamnday #dailypractice #yogagram #instayoga #yogi #yogainspiration #motivateyourself #yogalover #yogaforlife #yogajourney #yogachallenge #yogacommunity #yogapose #yogaaddict #yoga4growth #myyogalife #practiceandalliscoming #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #yogaeveryday #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #nakedyoga #nudeyoga
"You must realize that when you defend yourself, you are really defending your walls. There is nothing else to defend in there." - Michael A. Singer / The Untethered Soul _ meddy 🐻 wanted in on some naked yoga 😂🙈 so proud of him! keeping me company while i even out my tan 😂 _ #yoga #yogadaily #yogafit #yogastrong #practicemakesprogress #yogaeverydamnday #dailypractice #yogagram #instayoga #yogi #yogainspiration #motivateyourself #yogalover #yogaforlife #yogajourney #yogachallenge #yogacommunity #yogapose #yogaaddict #yoga4growth #myyogalife #practiceandalliscoming #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #yogaeveryday #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #meddyteddy #nakedyoga
"If you want to be happy, you have to let go of the part of you that wants to create melodrama. This is the part that thinks there’s a reason not to be happy. You have to transcend the personal, and as you do, you will naturally awaken to the higher aspects of your being. In the end, enjoying life’s experiences is the only rational thing to do. You’re sitting on a planet spinning around in the middle of absolutely nowhere. Go ahead, take a look at reality. You’re floating in empty space in a universe that goes on forever. If you have to be here, at least be happy and enjoy the experience. You’re going to die anyway. Things are going to happen anyway. Why shouldn’t you be happy? You gain nothing by being bothered by life’s events. It doesn’t change the world; you just suffer. There’s always going to be something that can bother you, if you let it." - Michael A. Singer / The Untethered Soul _ Half moon 🌙 and chill - as you do 😂 _ #yoga #yogadaily #yogafit #yogastrong #practicemakesprogress #yogaeverydamnday #dailypractice #yogagram #instayoga #yogi #yogainspiration #motivateyourself #yogalover #yogaforlife #yogajourney #yogachallenge #yogacommunity #yogapose #yogaaddict #yoga4growth #myyogalife #practiceandalliscoming #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #yogaeveryday #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #ardhachandrasana #nakedyoga
Literal 9 days progress omg 😱🙌🏽 (second pic taken 9 days before the first - side by side in my story) like wtf yogagasm! _ My yoga practice has always been very cyclical. I go through periods of growth and then periods of stagnation. I'm fine with my practice being like this - but I do try and keep those periods of stagnation short. I find they happen when I'm just a bystander in my practice - I'm not committing fully to every asana I'm just going through the motions of my practice. This past month or so I've been committed to engaging fully in every pose and I've loved how it feels. Anyway.. as it pertains to this pose: my friendo @zenbeeni 🐬 commented on the older post that I looked like a semicircle 😂 to which I replied that I was trying to be a square 🤣 and that's when it hit me what I was doing wrong! I wasn't fully engaged in the pose - I wasn't actively keeping my hips forward - I was solely focused on the backbend and opening my shoulders. So I did this pose again - this time fully committing myself to the asana and keeping my hips forward. And omgggg what?! 😱🙏🏽 I can now do this pose how I've always wanted to - by being a square 😍🤣🙈🙏🏽 So yeah: commit to the pose, commit to your practice, the journey, the process, and the results will be amazing! _ #yoga #yogadaily #yogafit #yogastrong #practicemakesprogress #yogaeverydamnday #dailypractice #yogagram #instayoga #yogi #yogainspiration #motivateyourself #yogalover #yogaforlife #yogajourney #yogachallenge #yogacommunity #yogapose #yogaaddict #yoga4growth #myyogalife #practiceandalliscoming #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #yogaeveryday #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #kapotasana #nakedyoga
Happy Hump 🐪 Day! _ This variation is so life. I always find I grow so much as a yogi when I'm more playful in my practice. Whenever I experiment or play around with poses I've not attempted before I always learn something. Whether it's the knowledge and the excitement that comes from actually doing it.. or the self awareness and growth I receive from not being able to access the asana. Every pose has that ability to teach you something about your body you perhaps weren't fully aware of before. And once that knowledge is at the forefront of your mind - you're able to grow. _ #yoga #yogadaily #yogafit #yogastrong #practicemakesprogress #yogaeverydamnday #dailypractice #yogagram #instayoga #yogi #yogainspiration #motivateyourself #yogalover #yogaforlife #yogajourney #yogachallenge #yogacommunity #yogapose #yogaaddict #yoga4growth #myyogalife #practiceandalliscoming #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #yogaeveryday #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #rajakapotasana #nakedyoga
"Be not the slave of your own past - plunge into the sublime seas, dive deep, and swim far, so you shall come back with new self-respect, with new power, and with an advanced experience that shall explain and overlook the old." - Ralph Waldo Emerson _ backbends are life 🍑 committed to getting deeper into this pose 🙈 _ #yoga #yogadaily #yogafit #yogastrong #practicemakesprogress #yogaeverydamnday #dailypractice #yogagram #instayoga #yogi #yogainspiration #motivateyourself #yogalover #yogaforlife #yogajourney #yogachallenge #yogacommunity #yogapose #yogaaddict #yoga4growth #myyogalife #practiceandalliscoming #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #yogaeveryday #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #kapotasana #nakedyoga
"Words do not express thoughts very well. They always become a little different immediately after they are expressed, a little distorted, a little foolish." - Hermann Hesse _ Shoutouts to everyone enjoying the freedom only America can provide 😂🙄🎆 making shapes outside 🙈🍑 cause being naked is being free 🙈 _ pose inspired by the lovely @_catiko 💜 _ #yoga #yogadaily #yogafit #yogastrong #practicemakesprogress #yogaeverydamnday #dailypractice #yogagram #instayoga #yogi #yogainspiration #motivateyourself #yogalover #yogaforlife #yogajourney #yogachallenge #yogacommunity #yogapose #yogaaddict #yoga4growth #myyogalife #practiceandalliscoming #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #yogaeveryday #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #nakedyoga #dhanurasana
"I try to avoid looking forward or backward, and try to keep looking upward." - Charlotte Brontë _ tiger 🐯 sans hands is so fun 🙈 this bend is just so delicious 🍉 _ #yoga #yogadaily #yogafit #yogastrong #practicemakesprogress #yogaeverydamnday #dailypractice #yogagram #instayoga #yogi #yogainspiration #motivateyourself #yogalover #yogaforlife #yogajourney #yogachallenge #yogacommunity #yogapose #yogaaddict #yoga4growth #myyogalife #practiceandalliscoming #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #yogaeveryday #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #vyaghrasana #nakedyoga
"Sometimes the most beautiful people are beautifully broken." - R.M. Drake _ Day 2 - #SummerLeotardLove - BEAUTIFUL - so being a beautiful heroine _ ✨Loving Hosts ✨ @_catiko @j.m.awesome @mylittleyogi @tiffgreeno ✨Lovely Sponsors ✨ @pranamat_esp @weaviewear @grizzyloves @sheisstrongmalas @hairslinky @faerieinspired @pucket_pants _ #yoga #yogaeverywhere #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #yogalife #yogaeveryday #igyogachallenges #yogachallenge #yogainspiration #yogamotivation #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #practiceandalliscoming #betrendly #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #mayyogachallenge #yogapractice #yogapose #yogi #instayogi #ashtanga #yogaanywhere #instayoga #yogaaddict #iloveyoga #myyogalife #virasana
working on my @dharmayogawheel arm balance game 😎 _ #yoga #yogaeverywhere #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #yogalife #yogaeveryday #igyogachallenges #yogachallenge #yogainspiration #yogagram #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #practiceandalliscoming #mensyoga #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #mayyogachallenge #yogapractice #yogapose #yogi #instayogi #yogadaily #yogaanywhere #instayoga #yogaaddict #iloveyoga #myyogalife #dharmayogawheel #astavakrasana
Tomorrow is Day 7️⃣ of #ShirtzAndSkinz and we bring you #UrdhvaDhanurasana / Wheel 🌀 Pose - one of my favorite heart 💜 openers - now im officially team skinz 🙈 _ 😇HOSTS😈 @sashprime @karramella1 @brianadeckard _ 🌺SPONSORS🦋 @shaktiactivewear @meddyteddy @faerieinspired _ 🔥ASANAS🙏🏽 Day 1 - Warrior Day 2 - Wild Thing Day 3 - Goddess Day 4 - Sugar Cane Day 5 - Bow Pose Day 6 - Split Day 7 - Wheel Day 8 - Crow Day 9 - Inversion of choice Day 10 - Ninja _ #yoga #yogaeverywhere #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #yogalife #yogaeveryday #igyogachallenges #yogachallenge #yogainspiration #yogagram #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #practiceandalliscoming #nakedyoga #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #mayyogachallenge #yogapractice #yogapose #yogi #instayogi #yogadaily #yogaanywhere #instayoga #yogaaddict #iloveyoga #myyogalife
half frog cobra is bae 🐸🐍 clothes are not 🤣 _ #yoga #yogaeverywhere #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #yogalife #yogaeveryday #igyogachallenges #yogachallenge #yogainspiration #yogamotivation #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #practiceandalliscoming #betrendly #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #mayyogachallenge #yogapractice #yogapose #yogi #instayogi #ashtanga #yogaanywhere #instayoga #yogaaddict #iloveyoga #myyogalife #bhujangasana #calisthenics
Happy Birthday @woodspine 😍🎊🍑 i used to do naked yoga selfies for all my friendos on their birthday.. then we stopped 🙊 let's un-stop! hope is lovely my desert sun goddess 🏜👰🏻 _ #yoga #yogaeverywhere #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #yogalife #yogaeveryday #igyogachallenge #yogachallenge #yogainspiration #yogamotivation #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #practiceandalliscoming #betrendly #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #aprilyogachallenge #yogapractice #yogapose #yogi #instayogi #ashtanga #yogaanywhere #instayoga #yogaaddict #iloveyoga #myyogalife #urdhvadhanurasana #nakedyoga
Fresco de la vid Fresh off the vine Gifted with life Blessed to expand the horizon of my insights Let me just say Im proud to hug trees They are magnificent beings Constructed of sacred leaves Spouted from divine seeds Reminding us to believe In natures beauty It is with giving we receive So let's all love Mother Earth, Please 💗🌎
In 2016 a study came out that showed Americans average watching 35 hours of tv per week Almost a full time job Live life don't just watch it on the tv There is nothing wrong with fantasy But why not consciously create our reality? get outside and be free Chase your dreams you must might manifest the real thing
"When your love is not just a desire for the other, when your love is not only a need, when your love is a sharing, when your love is not that of a beggar but an emperor, when your love is not asking for something in return but is ready only to give – to give for the sheer joy of giving – then add meditation to it and the pure fragrance is released. That is compassion; compassion is the highest phenomenon." – OSHO
It's Day 6️⃣ of #FairytaleAsana 🌈 and we bring you #UtkataKonasana / Goddess Pose 😇 _ lovely @_suetra_ will be posting tomorrow's pose tonight so check with her 💕 _ Magical Guides 🌈 @sashprime @yogibuffcakes @_suetra_ @tiffgreeno Fabulous Sponsors 🌈 @grizzyloves @hairslinky @spiritualjunkies @britelitescolor @ahzalhea @sheisstrongmalas @ilovegurus _ #yoga #yogaeverywhere #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #yogalife #yogaeveryday #igyogachallenge #yogachallenge #yogainspiration #yogamotivation #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #practiceandalliscoming #betrendly #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #marchyogachallenge #yogapractice #yogapose #yogi #instayogi #ashtanga #yogaanywhere #instayoga #yogaaddict #iloveyoga #myyogalife _ 💔
Someone today asked me what animal I would be if I was given one choice. I paused for a moment and without hesitation I answered human. At first she seemed surprised with my answer but she quickly understood. As humans I think we often forget we are animals. An unintentionally byproduct of forgetting is we also get amnesia for the fact that we have control over our reality. I hear a lot of people say they lack faith in humanity and rightfully so. The way that we are living isn't forged with the highest moral ground, however we all hold the power to change this. If we are unhappy with morality of the collective consciousness it is up to us to break down that wall within the human psyche. We do bare responsibilities as humans but we are fully capable of following through.