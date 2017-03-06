LAT
Впечатляет! Мужчины тоже занимаются голой йогой

Фото: скриншот instagram.com/sashprime

Йога - это то, что помогает людям полюбить свое тело и раскрепоститься. Многие последователи этой системы духовных и физических практик чувствуют себя настолько свободно, что предпочитают выполнять упражнения в обнаженном виде.

Активные сторонники голой йоги считают, что

она способствует более тесному контакту человека со всем своим телом, что помогает справиться со стрессом и улучшает общее физическое состояние.

На размещенных порталом «Popsugar» снимках обнаженные мужчины запечатлены в самых разнообразных позах йоги, порой весьма сложных. Это впечатляет!

"If you want to be happy, you have to let go of the part of you that wants to create melodrama. This is the part that thinks there’s a reason not to be happy. You have to transcend the personal, and as you do, you will naturally awaken to the higher aspects of your being. In the end, enjoying life’s experiences is the only rational thing to do. You’re sitting on a planet spinning around in the middle of absolutely nowhere. Go ahead, take a look at reality. You’re floating in empty space in a universe that goes on forever. If you have to be here, at least be happy and enjoy the experience. You’re going to die anyway. Things are going to happen anyway. Why shouldn’t you be happy? You gain nothing by being bothered by life’s events. It doesn’t change the world; you just suffer. There’s always going to be something that can bother you, if you let it." - Michael A. Singer / The Untethered Soul _ Half moon 🌙 and chill - as you do 😂 _ #yoga #yogadaily #yogafit #yogastrong #practicemakesprogress #yogaeverydamnday #dailypractice #yogagram #instayoga #yogi #yogainspiration #motivateyourself #yogalover #yogaforlife #yogajourney #yogachallenge #yogacommunity #yogapose #yogaaddict #yoga4growth #myyogalife #practiceandalliscoming #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #yogaeveryday #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #ardhachandrasana #nakedyoga

Literal 9 days progress omg 😱🙌🏽 (second pic taken 9 days before the first - side by side in my story) like wtf yogagasm! _ My yoga practice has always been very cyclical. I go through periods of growth and then periods of stagnation. I'm fine with my practice being like this - but I do try and keep those periods of stagnation short. I find they happen when I'm just a bystander in my practice - I'm not committing fully to every asana I'm just going through the motions of my practice. This past month or so I've been committed to engaging fully in every pose and I've loved how it feels. Anyway.. as it pertains to this pose: my friendo @zenbeeni 🐬 commented on the older post that I looked like a semicircle 😂 to which I replied that I was trying to be a square 🤣 and that's when it hit me what I was doing wrong! I wasn't fully engaged in the pose - I wasn't actively keeping my hips forward - I was solely focused on the backbend and opening my shoulders. So I did this pose again - this time fully committing myself to the asana and keeping my hips forward. And omgggg what?! 😱🙏🏽 I can now do this pose how I've always wanted to - by being a square 😍🤣🙈🙏🏽 So yeah: commit to the pose, commit to your practice, the journey, the process, and the results will be amazing! _ #yoga #yogadaily #yogafit #yogastrong #practicemakesprogress #yogaeverydamnday #dailypractice #yogagram #instayoga #yogi #yogainspiration #motivateyourself #yogalover #yogaforlife #yogajourney #yogachallenge #yogacommunity #yogapose #yogaaddict #yoga4growth #myyogalife #practiceandalliscoming #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #yogaeveryday #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #kapotasana #nakedyoga

Happy Hump 🐪 Day! _ This variation is so life. I always find I grow so much as a yogi when I'm more playful in my practice. Whenever I experiment or play around with poses I've not attempted before I always learn something. Whether it's the knowledge and the excitement that comes from actually doing it.. or the self awareness and growth I receive from not being able to access the asana. Every pose has that ability to teach you something about your body you perhaps weren't fully aware of before. And once that knowledge is at the forefront of your mind - you're able to grow. _ #yoga #yogadaily #yogafit #yogastrong #practicemakesprogress #yogaeverydamnday #dailypractice #yogagram #instayoga #yogi #yogainspiration #motivateyourself #yogalover #yogaforlife #yogajourney #yogachallenge #yogacommunity #yogapose #yogaaddict #yoga4growth #myyogalife #practiceandalliscoming #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #yogaeveryday #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #rajakapotasana #nakedyoga

"Words do not express thoughts very well. They always become a little different immediately after they are expressed, a little distorted, a little foolish." - Hermann Hesse _ Shoutouts to everyone enjoying the freedom only America can provide 😂🙄🎆 making shapes outside 🙈🍑 cause being naked is being free 🙈 _ pose inspired by the lovely @_catiko 💜 _ #yoga #yogadaily #yogafit #yogastrong #practicemakesprogress #yogaeverydamnday #dailypractice #yogagram #instayoga #yogi #yogainspiration #motivateyourself #yogalover #yogaforlife #yogajourney #yogachallenge #yogacommunity #yogapose #yogaaddict #yoga4growth #myyogalife #practiceandalliscoming #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #yogaeveryday #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #nakedyoga #dhanurasana

Tomorrow is Day 7️⃣ of #ShirtzAndSkinz and we bring you #UrdhvaDhanurasana / Wheel 🌀 Pose - one of my favorite heart 💜 openers - now im officially team skinz 🙈 _ 😇HOSTS😈 @sashprime @karramella1 @brianadeckard _ 🌺SPONSORS🦋 @shaktiactivewear @meddyteddy @faerieinspired _ 🔥ASANAS🙏🏽 Day 1 - Warrior Day 2 - Wild Thing Day 3 - Goddess Day 4 - Sugar Cane Day 5 - Bow Pose Day 6 - Split Day 7 - Wheel Day 8 - Crow Day 9 - Inversion of choice Day 10 - Ninja _ #yoga #yogaeverywhere #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #yogalife #yogaeveryday #igyogachallenges #yogachallenge #yogainspiration #yogagram #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #practiceandalliscoming #nakedyoga #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #mayyogachallenge #yogapractice #yogapose #yogi #instayogi #yogadaily #yogaanywhere #instayoga #yogaaddict #iloveyoga #myyogalife

Love isn't always on time but I'm always down to ride

It's Day 6️⃣ of #FairytaleAsana 🌈 and we bring you #UtkataKonasana / Goddess Pose 😇 _ lovely @_suetra_ will be posting tomorrow's pose tonight so check with her 💕 _ Magical Guides 🌈 @sashprime @yogibuffcakes @_suetra_ @tiffgreeno Fabulous Sponsors 🌈 @grizzyloves @hairslinky @spiritualjunkies @britelitescolor @ahzalhea @sheisstrongmalas @ilovegurus _ #yoga #yogaeverywhere #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #yogalife #yogaeveryday #igyogachallenge #yogachallenge #yogainspiration #yogamotivation #igyoga #igyogafam #igyogacommunity #practiceandalliscoming #betrendly #yogisofinstagram #yogisofig #marchyogachallenge #yogapractice #yogapose #yogi #instayogi #ashtanga #yogaanywhere #instayoga #yogaaddict #iloveyoga #myyogalife _ 💔

Someone today asked me what animal I would be if I was given one choice. I paused for a moment and without hesitation I answered human. At first she seemed surprised with my answer but she quickly understood. As humans I think we often forget we are animals. An unintentionally byproduct of forgetting is we also get amnesia for the fact that we have control over our reality. I hear a lot of people say they lack faith in humanity and rightfully so. The way that we are living isn't forged with the highest moral ground, however we all hold the power to change this. If we are unhappy with morality of the collective consciousness it is up to us to break down that wall within the human psyche. We do bare responsibilities as humans but we are fully capable of following through.

