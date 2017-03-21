За гранью понимания: женщина кормит ребенка грудью во время секса

Многие современные женщины придерживаются самых свободных взглядов по поводу кормления маленьких детей грудью: они не стесняются делать это в общественных местах и обсуждать тонкости процесса друг с другом. Однако многодетная американка Таша Майле мыслит еще более прогрессивно: она совершенно спокойно прикладывает к груди детей прямо во время интимной близости с супругом. И ничего предосудительного в этом она не видит.
- Сенатор во время заседания с гордостью покормила ребенка грудью 10 мая 2017 г.
- Дочь президента Киргизии осудили за снимок, на котором она кормит сына грудью 19 апреля 2017 г.
- Успокоить любой ценой: мальчик попытался накормить сестричку грудью 15 апреля 2017 г.
- Мужчина жестко пристыдил мать за публичное кормление грудью 17 июня 2016 г.
- Мама кормила ребенка грудью в автобусе: что сделал водитель? 3 июня 2016 г.
В прошлом году жительница Сан-Диего Таша Майле взорвала Интернет, опубликовав в своем аккаунте на YouTube ролик, на котором она кормит грудью одновременно двоих сыновей.
Многих пользователей Сети возмутило, что столь интимные моменты американка выставляет на всеобщее обозрение.
ЧИТАЙ НА TVNET: Шок! Беременную, кормящую грудью двоих сыновей, обвиняют в инцесте
Негативные комментарии нисколько не расстроили женщину, и она продолжила снимать провокационные видео.
На днях Таша, три месяца назад ставшая мамой в третий раз, разместила на своем канале очередной провокационный ролик.
Блогер призналась, что совершенно спокойно кормит грудью младшего сына прямо во время занятий сексом.
По словам Майле, во время любовных утех родителей малыш мирно спит и не обращает внимание на происходящее.
«Секс — это замечательно. Ребенок в акте не участвует — он просто находится в этот момент со мной», — ответила Таша хейтерам. Женщина считает, что пользователи Сети не в праве ее судить, ведь ей виднее, как воспитывать своих же детей. А что вы думаете по этому поводу?
Видео:
Instagram:
Facebook:
Instagram:
Soul almost 3, and still strong on breastfeeding 🙌🏽 #breastfeedingisbeautiful #breastfeedingtoddler #humanbodiesexpectbreastmilkuntil7 Did you know a child's immune system is immature until 6 or so years old. And the human body expects milk until at least 7. When did drinking milk from a cow become a thing? Not only that but adults still breastfeeding from a cow?? And did you ever see a label that says " hormone free" what an oxymoron... milk IS hormonal fluid... 😳 I know the only hormonal fluid I consciously want is that of my mothers. And that ship has sailed long ago. As for my Little's, doing the best I can to keep them healthy, wealthy and wise. The touch, smell, skin to skin, love, nutrition, bond with a mother is no joke. Nature has us perfectly designed, it's the interventions and interference that puts things out of alignment. #followyourheart it's the only real voice you will ever truly have <3
Instagram:
#tandemnursing starts now 👐🏽😹love these two little love butts 🤣😘😘😍😋🤗 getting Soul used to letting me latch baby first before he gets on so his latch isn't pulling on my nipples👌🏽 cuz that hurts! He is dong very well and loving being with his new baby brother kissing and holding him often 💋#consciousparenting #homebirth #unassistedbirth
Instagram:
38 weeks pregnant #breastfeeding my 2 year old because he still asks for it, and he will continue to get breastmilk until he stops asking for it, telling me he is done ❤💋🙌🏽🌺 why breastfeed from a cow when mothers milk is made perfectly FOR humans. The logic behind switching to cows milk - well there is no logic behind it, but there's lot of $$ and that's where people have been duped. I mean... adults still breastfeeding from a cow?! And humans saying that my 2 year old is too old to be breastfeeding from me?!? Humans have been ass backwards for long enough. Time to put nature back into play! Not only with breastfeeding but with the way we are birthed and brought into this beautiful beautiful planet ocean 🌊🌎☀️ birthing sanctuary's all over the world and a jump start to a new generation being born into LOVE ❤❤❤😍😍😍😍😍❤❤❤❤🤗🤗🤗🙏🏽🙌🏽🙃💋😘 you guys we as a human collective are so ready for these changes and I am SO BLISSED OUT! #abundanceforall ❤🙏🏽 Rest In Peace for all is divine 🤙🏽 even the shit that sucks! Hahaha #weareallinthistogether
Instagram:
Еще по этой теме