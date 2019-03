Эми Пейкович - легкоатлетка и модель, которая поборола опухоль головного мозга

I've never posted a photo from my surgery on instagram before. My diagnosis was on the 5th of February and surgery on the 10th. This photo is 5 days early, but today marks my 5 year anniversary. It is always a reminder of the battle I fought and won, how far I've come and how far I still have to go 👊🏽💙 for all my new followers! I had a brain tumour removed in 2012.

